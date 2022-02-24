NBA Defensive Player of the Year featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green and more: February 23rd, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The race for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award will be back on as soon as the league restarts Thursday.

There's going to be a wide range of storylines to monitor throughout the remainder of the season. The playoff races should provide plenty of drama.

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will continue to battle for the top spot out West, while the Memphis Grizzlies remain hot in pursuit. The battle for the top seed in the East has a number of impressive contenders, including the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

Let's take a look at the updated Defensive Player of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges could heat up in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 58; Games won - 48; Games lost - 10

Last Week: PPG - 18.0, APG - 1.0, RPG - 8.0

Overall: PPG - 13.4, APG - 2.1, RPG - 4.3

Last Week: FG% - 58.3%, 3P% - 14.3%, FT% - 63.6%

Overall: FG% - 53.0%, 3P% - 36.5%, FT% - 84.0%

The Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns (48-10) have had the NBA's best record for much of the season. With the latest news that superstar guard Chris Paul is expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, it could provide a big opportunity for versatile wing Mikal Bridges to build off his impressive season.

Bridges, one of the NBA's top defensive players, has been one of the Suns' most valuable assets. In his last week, Bridges averaged 18.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 58.3%.

No. 4: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is rising in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 59; Games won - 40; Games lost - 19

Last Week: PPG - 15.0, APG - 1.0, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 16.7, APG - 1.1, RPG - 6.0

Last Week: FG% - 33.3%, 3P% - 23.1%, FT% - 77.8%

Overall: FG% - 41.5%, 3P% - 31.8%, FT% - 80.2%

The Memphis Grizzlies (41-19), third in the West, have had a breakout season. One of the underrated reasons for the Grizzlies' sensational play has been the resurgence of young forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

In his last 11 games, Jackson has averaged 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9%.

