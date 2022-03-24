NBA Defensive Player of the Year featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and more: March 23rd, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The race for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award intensifies with each passing week. As we reach the final stretch of the regular season, fans will be watching to see which players generate the most momentum.

In the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns (58-14) and Memphis Grizzlies (49-23) have been outstanding. The Boston Celtics (45-28) have ridden a strong surge to move into fourth in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind the East-leading Miami Heat (47-25).

It's time to look at the updated Defensive Player of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Robert Williams

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams makes his debut on the Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 59; Games won - 38; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 6.7, APG - 2.0, RPG - 7.3

Overall: PPG - 9.9, APG - 2.0, RPG - 9.6

Last Week: FG% - 83.3%, BLK - 2.3, FT% - N/A

Overall: FG% - 73.2%, BLK - 2.2, FT% - 71.9%.

The Boston Celtics have been sensational since the All-Star break. Boston has become one of the league's most dominant defensive teams. One of the underrated reasons for the Celtics' eye-opening play lately has been big man Robert Williams.

Williams continues to be a dominant defensive presence in the middle of the paint. The athletic shot blocker has been one of the league's most underappreciated bigs. He's taken great strides in his development this year. Williams is averaging 9.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He's a name that should be in the mix for DPOY.

No. 4: Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges continues to be a solid Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 2nd

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 72; Games won - 58; Games lost - 14

Last Week: PPG - 21.0, APG - 3.0, RPG - 3.5

Overall: PPG - 14.1, APG - 2.3, RPG - 4.3

Last Week: FG% - 50.9%, STL - 1.5, FT% - 81.3%

Overall: FG% - 52.8%, STL - 1.2, FT% - 84.1%.

The Phoenix Suns are the team to beat in the Western Conference as they hold the NBA's best record. Since star guard Chris Paul went down with an injury, young wing Mikal Bridges has seen his game take off to another level.

Bridges has built a reputation as one of the NBA's best young defensive wings. He's one of the main reasons the Suns have had so much success this year. In his last week, Bridges averaged 21.0 points and 1.5 steals per game.

No. 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 1st

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 60; Games won - 40; Games lost - 20

Last Week: PPG - 33.0, APG - 3.0, RPG - 12.5

Overall: PPG - 29.7, APG - 5.8, RPG - 11.6

Last Week: FG% - 51.1%, BPG - 0.5, FT% - 78.3%

Overall: FG% - 55.0%, BPG - 1.4, FT% - 72.1%.

The Milwaukee Bucks (45-27) are in second place in the East. The sensational play of superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has driven Milwaukee all season.

HornetsMuse @statmuse Giannis tonight:



25 PTS

17 REB

5 AST

3 BLK

9-12 FG



Giannis has won 12 in a row against the Bulls. Giannis tonight:25 PTS17 REB5 AST3 BLK9-12 FGGiannis has won 12 in a row against the Bulls. https://t.co/cf6is2UyTF

Giannis continues to dazzle with his play on both ends as his game has taken off to another level. He'll be a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year as well as a number of other awards. In his last week, Giannis averaged 33.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

No. 2: Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 3rd

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 57; Games won - 38; Games lost - 19

Last Week: PPG - 16.3, APG - 1.0, RPG - 14.8

Overall: PPG - 15.4, APG - 1.1, RPG - 14.5

Last Week: SPG - 0.5, BLK - 2.3, FT% - 79.3%

Overall: SPG - 0.6, BLK - 2.2, FT% - 69.8%

Throughout the season, the Utah Jazz (45-27) have been near the top of the Western Conference standings, currently in fourth place. When Utah is at its best, it's due to the dominant play inside from star big man Rudy Gobert.

Gobert is a serious contender for DPOY. Gobert has averaged 15.4 points, 14.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

No. 1: Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 47; Games won - 30; Games lost - 17

Last Week: PPG - 17.5, APG - 3.0, RPG - 8.5

Overall: PPG - 19.0, APG - 3.5, RPG - 10.3

Last Week: FG% - 66.7%, SPG - 0.5, BPG - 0.0

Overall: FG% - 54.7%, SPG - 1.5, BPG - 0.8

The Miami Heat (47-25) have been one of the most impressive teams in the Eastern Conference, leading that tight race by two games over Milwaukke. One of the most valuable pieces for Miami has been rising star Bam Adebayo.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCP Bam Adebayo wants that DPOY award Bam Adebayo wants that DPOY award 😤 https://t.co/ftwTNypTyb

After missing an extended period of time with an injury, Adebayo has returned and impressed on both ends. He has averaged 19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein