NBA Defensive Player of the Year featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges and more: March 16th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The NBA Defensive Player of the Year race is wide open right now. How a player performs down the stretch of the season will make a huge impact on the winner.

There are roughly 13 to 14 games left in the season for each team and they will hope to perform to their potential in a bid to grab the best standing for the playoffs.

The top 5 in the DPOY race is pretty much set in stone and these candidates are now competing hard amongst each other. Just like in every other end-of-the-season award, how a player performs in the first half of the season is almost irrelevant. These players will be judged by their performances down the stretch and in the postseason.

Fans and analysts are now observing and analyzing every possession to determine a worthy winner. So without further ado, let's take a look at the top 5 of the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings.

#5 Draymond Green

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 5th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 1; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 35; Games won - 29; Games lost - 6

Last Week: PPG - 6.0, APG - 6.0, RPG - 7.0

Overall: PPG - 7.9, APG - 7.4, RPG - 7.6

Last Week: FG% - 50%, SPG - 1.0, FT% - 50%

Overall: FG% - 53.7%, SPG - 1.4, FT% - 59.4%.

Despite missing over 30 games, Draymond Green will still believe he can win the 2022 NBA DPOY award with no other candidate making a solid case over him yet. The Golden State Warriors are ranked second in the league in defensive rating and that is primarily because of Green.

He seemed to be running away with the award during the first half of the season. But his injury and subsequent missed time have put a huge question mark over his candidacy. Green recently addressed the media and spoke about his chances of winning the award, saying:

"I've probably missed about 32 [games] on this stretch. And in those 32 games, I don't know what league everybody else been watching but I have not seen anyone solidify themselves as Defensive Player of the Year."

Many analysts also believe that the Warriors' defensive struggles in his absence will strengthen his NBA DPOY case.

BetQL @betqlapp



Is he worth a DPOY bet?



@BetQLDaily: twitch.tv/betql The Warriors recent defensive struggles has shown @JoeGiglioSports just how valuable Draymond Green is on that end of the floorIs he worth a DPOY bet? The Warriors recent defensive struggles has shown @JoeGiglioSports just how valuable Draymond Green is on that end of the floor 💪Is he worth a DPOY bet?@BetQLDaily: twitch.tv/betql https://t.co/5WOtauTafq

#4 Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies against the Orlando Magic

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 4th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 69; Games won - 47; Games lost - 22

Last Week: PPG - 18.0, APG - 1.0, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 16.4, APG - 1.0, RPG - 5.9

Last Week: FG% - 47.1%, BPG - 3.0, FT% - 94.7%

Overall: FG% - 41.6%, BPG - 2.2, FT% - 80.3%.

Jaren Jackson Jr. turned it up a notch defensively last week. He averaged a monstrous three blocks per game and is currently leading the NBA in blocks per game (2.2) and total blocks (154).

He has registered 3+ blocks in seven of the Memphis Grizzlies' last 11 games and is also grabbing a little over a steal per game. He is the main focal point of the Grizzlies defense and will be key if they are to stage a deep postseason run.

StatMuse @statmuse Jaren Jackson Jr. this season:



— Leads NBA in blocks

— Leads NBA in block percentage

— 2nd in def. FG% (min 800 contests)

— 3rd among centers in 3pt contested



DPOY candidate. Jaren Jackson Jr. this season:— Leads NBA in blocks— Leads NBA in block percentage— 2nd in def. FG% (min 800 contests)— 3rd among centers in 3pt contestedDPOY candidate. https://t.co/FiAGk4VpHJ

#3 Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz dunks against the Dallas Mavericks.

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 2nd (↓1)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 34; Games lost - 19

Last Week: PPG - 13.0, APG - 0.5, RPG - 13.3

Overall: PPG - 15.5, APG - 1.1, RPG - 14.7

Last Week: FG% - 75.0%, BPG - 2.0, FT% - 78.6%

Overall: FG% - 71.3%, BPG - 2.2, FT% - 69.0%.

The Utah Jazz's recent slump and losses are not going to help Rudy Gobert's DPOY case. Additionally, he is already a three-time recipient of the award and many believe he will face voter fatigue this season.

The Jazz have lost four of their last seven games and gave up 100+ points in six of those contests. Regardless, Gobert is leading the league in rebounds per game (14.7) and is second in total rebounds (780) and defensive boards (191).

He is also first in field goal percentage, but if the Jazz keep losing games, Gobert's case may not have any legs to stand on.

BetQL @betqlapp



shared one in Jaren Jackson Jr. on



: apple.co/3sFPOzK @RealQuintonMayo isn't loving Rudy Gobert for DPOY, so is there another value option out there? @Covers_Caley shared one in Jaren Jackson Jr. on @BetMGMTonight .@RealQuintonMayo isn't loving Rudy Gobert for DPOY, so is there another value option out there?@Covers_Caley shared one in Jaren Jackson Jr. on @BetMGMTonight 💪🎧: apple.co/3sFPOzK https://t.co/qy9bqtNK32

#2 Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns against the Brooklyn Nets

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 3rd (↑1)

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 4; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 69; Games won - 55; Games lost - 14

Last Week: PPG - 18.0, APG - 2.2, RPG - 5.6

Overall: PPG - 13.8, APG - 2.3, RPG - 4.4

Last Week: SPG - 1.0, 3P% - 40.9%, FT% - 92.9%

Overall: SPG - 1.2, 3P% - 37.0%, FT% - 84.7%

Many analysts strongly believe that Mikal Bridges is this year's NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He has played some spectacular defense this season and has helped his side shut down some of the league's best players.

Bridges is a critical piece for the Phoenix Suns to win the championship. If he doesn't hold up on the defensive end, it won't matter how many buckets Chris Paul and Devin Booker can get.

He is currently 20th in the league in total steals with 82.

Bally Sports Arizona @BALLYSPORTSAZ

NBA All-Defense.

Most Improved Player.



makes it clear: Mikal Bridges is a serious contender for some major awards. Defensive Player of the Year.NBA All-Defense.Most Improved Player. @Jumpshot8 makes it clear: Mikal Bridges is a serious contender for some major awards. Defensive Player of the Year.NBA All-Defense.Most Improved Player.@Jumpshot8 makes it clear: Mikal Bridges is a serious contender for some major awards. https://t.co/JH9nm6gcEr

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 1st (-)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 58; Games won - 38; Games lost - 20

Last Week: PPG - 34.7, APG - 4.0, RPG - 11.7

Overall: PPG - 29.7, APG - 5.9, RPG - 11.5

Last Week: FG% - 57.1%, SPG - 0.7, BPG - 0.3

Overall: FG% - 54.8%, SPG - 1.1, BPG - 1.4.

The Greek Freak is on course to win his third MVP and second DPOY award before turning 30 years old. Giannis Antetokounmpo is building a resume that no power forward might be able to touch for a long time.

He is also the only player on this list who is also capable of averaging 30+ points in a game. The Milwaukee Bucks have now grabbed the second seed in the East thanks to his exploits.

If the Bucks keep winning or better yet, grab the 1st seed, Antetokounmpo's chances of winning the DPOY award will drastically improve.

Jake Maier @JakeJMaier Giannis DPOY stock Giannis DPOY stock📈📈📈📈📈

