NBA Defensive Player of the Year featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert and more: March 2nd, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

As the 2021-22 NBA season progresses, the race for the Defensive Player of the Year award continues to heat up. A number of fascinating storylines throughout the league have basketball fans buzzing throughout the second half of the NBA season.

With teams having a goal of making another push towards the NBA playoffs, the race for seedings in both conferences is heating up in a hurry. The Western Conference continues to have two of the top teams in contention for the Finals. The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are ranked No.1 and No.2, while the Memphis Grizzlies are hot in pursuit.

Fans are watching closely when it comes to the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, as there are a number of teams who could make a push up the standings.

With another week of the NBA season behind us, it's time for Sportskeeda to take a look at our updated NBA Defensive Player of the Year power rankings.

No. 5: Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 0; Games won - 0; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 34; Games won - 28; Games lost - 6

Last Week: PPG - N/A, APG - N/A, RPG - N/A

Overall: PPG - 7.9, APG - 7.4, RPG - 7.6

Last Week: FG% - N/A, 3P% - N/A, FT% - N/A

Overall: FG% - 53.7%, 3P% - 28.6%, FT% - 59.7%

The Golden State Warriors continue to look like one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA when they are at full force. As of now, the Warriors find themselves in second place in the Western Conference with an overall record of 43-19. The team has struggled a bit and it's been due to the extended absence of veteran forward Draymond Green.

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP Expect Draymond Green to make a major comeback Expect Draymond Green to make a major comeback 😤 https://t.co/ykRoVprSdf

If fans needed a selling point as to how important Green has been to the Warriors, the team's recent performance as of late would prove it. One of the most valuable assets in the NBA, Green was once seen as a runaway favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

After being sidelined with a back injury, Green is expected to hopefully return to Golden State soon and will have the potential to heat up again in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

No. 4: Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 61; Games won - 49; Games lost - 12

Last Week: PPG - 13.3, APG - 4.0, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 13.4, APG - 2.2, RPG - 4.4

Last Week: FG% - 58.1%, 3P% - 20.0%, FT% - 66.7%

Overall: FG% - 53.3%, 3P% - 35.8%, FT% - 83.5%

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA this year and currently find themselves in first place in the Western Conference with an overall record of 49-12 this year. One of the most pleasant surprises of the season has been the strong play of young wing Mikal Bridges.

36.9 MIN 19.4 PTS 5.4 REB 61.5 FG% Mikal Bridges is yet to miss a game in his NBA or NCAA career. Tonight, he could become the Suns' only player to play in every game this season.In the 11 games before the break36.9 MIN19.4 PTS5.4 REB61.5 FG% Mikal Bridges is yet to miss a game in his NBA or NCAA career. Tonight, he could become the Suns' only player to play in every game this season. In the 11 games before the break 👇36.9 MIN 🔸 19.4 PTS 🔸 5.4 REB 🔸 61.5 FG% https://t.co/0PEXBQMINF

With the Suns dealing with a number of injuries to key players, including superstar guard Chris Paul, it was clear that someone was going to need to step up. Bridges has done that so far and continues to be one of the top defenders in the league.

In his last week of action, Bridges went on to post averages of 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's continuing to make noise as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

No. 3: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 62; Games won - 42; Games lost - 20

Last Week: PPG - 14.5, APG - 1.0, RPG - 7.5

Overall: PPG - 16.5, APG - 1.1, RPG - 6.0

Last Week: FG% - 37.0%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 81.8%

Overall: FG% - 41.5%, 3P% - 31.6%, FT% - 80.1%

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to be one of the hottest teams in the NBA with their sensational play this year. Memphis is making a charge up the standings in the Western Conference and it will be interesting to see if the Grizzlies can make a push to secure one of the top two seeds in the standings. One of the most valuable pieces on the Grizzlies roster continues to be young forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson has seen a bit of a resurrgence this year for the Grizzlies and continues to be a defensive weapon with his shot blocking ability. A name that continues to heat up in the Defensive Player of the Year power rankings, Jackson went on to post averages of 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last week.

No. 2: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 0; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 51; Games won - 32; Games lost - 19

Last Week: PPG - 29.0, APG - 6.0, RPG - 14.0

Overall: PPG - 29.4, APG - 6.0, RPG - 11.4

Last Week: FG% - 40.0%, 3P% - 16.7%, FT% - 75.0%

Overall: FG% - 54.5%, 3P% - 30.1%, FT% - 72.9%

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to lurk in the Eastern Conference and look like a team that could make a serious push up the standings. Currently sitting in fourth place in the standings, Milwaukee has started to find their groove and will be a dangerous team moving forward. One of the main reasons for Milwaukee's impressive play as of late has been superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks An efficient night.



26 PTS | 16 REB | 6 AST | 4 BLK | 2 STL An efficient night. 26 PTS | 16 REB | 6 AST | 4 BLK | 2 STL https://t.co/ehtsFy5Lqx

The superstar forward continues to showcase his dominance on both sides of the floor for the Bucks this year. So far this year, Antetokounmpo has gone on to post averages of 29.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He continues to be a serious candidate in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

No. 1: Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star big man Rudy Gobert

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 46; Games won - 32; Games lost - 14

Last Week: PPG - 15.0, APG - 1.5, RPG - 15.5

Overall: PPG - 15.6, APG - 1.2, RPG - 14.8

Last Week: FG% - 57.9, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 66.7

Overall: FG% - 70.4%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 68.8%

Although a number of teams have gotten plenty of attention in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz continue to hold their spot in fourth place with an overall record of 38-22 this year. When the Jazz are at their best, it's due to the impact that star big man Rudy Gobert has had on both sides of the floor.

A lethal rim protector, Gobert has also been an absolute force with his production on the boards this year. In his last week of play, Gobert went on to post averages of 15.0 points and 15.5 rebounds per game and continues to be the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

