NBA Defensive Player of the Year featuring Rudy Gobert, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more: February 9th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by SportsKeeda

The race for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award continues to intensify with each passing week. Many players have shaped the competitive field of candidates for the honor.

With the NBA nearing the All-Star break, there's going to be plenty of fascinating storylines to monitor throughout the rest of the year.

It's time to take a look at the latest Defensive Player of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 54; Games won - 44; Games lost - 10

Last Week: PPG - 21.0, APG - 4.0, RPG - 6.3

Overall: PPG - 13.1, APG - 2.2, RPG - 4.3

Last Week: FG% - 58.5%, 3P% - 35.7%, FT% - 90.9%

Overall: FG% - 52.2%, 3P% - 36.9%, FT% - 87.5%

The Phoenix Suns (44-10) have been one of the NBA's most dominant teams throughout the season. The Suns have the league's best record and lead the Western Conference. The team is firing on all cylinders, and versatile wing Mikal Bridges has started to find his groove yet again.

After missing out on last week's power rankings, Bridges finds himself back in the top five. Bridges has been one of the league's more underrated defenders this year and is coming off a strong week. In his last week, Bridges averaged 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 58.5%.

No. 4: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 55; Games won - 37; Games lost - 18

Last Week: PPG - 21.7, APG - 0.7, RPG - 7.7

Overall: PPG - 16.8, APG - 1.1, RPG - 6.0

Last Week: FG% - 46.0%, 3P% - 33.3%, FT% - 66.7%

Overall: FG% - 42.4%, 3P% - 31.8%, FT% - 80.2%

The brash and exciting Memphis Grizzlies (38-18) have been one of the NBA's best stories this season. The up-and-coming Grizzlies have skyrocketed to third in the West. Young big man Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to be one of the most important pieces for Memphis.

After a slow start, Jackson has started to see his game come alive, especially on defense. In his last week, Jackson averaged 21.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 46.0%.

