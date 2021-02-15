NBA DFS picks and lineup: Daily fantasy advice for Fanduel and DraftKings - February 15th, 2021

The NBA will continue with a strong seven-game NBA DFS slate tonight, providing daily fantasy participants with a player pool full of playmakers.

Among the 14 teams set to take the floor tonight include one of the day's top projected NBA DFS picks, James Harden, who leads the Brooklyn Nets against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

Perhaps the Daily Fantasy slate's highlight sees the best team in each conference battle it out, as Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz face up against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before finalizing any of the players for your NBA DFS lineup, read below to see the top studs and value picks available for each position in today's NBA fantasy pool.

Top Studs and Values for today's NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

Each player is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performance. They are listed with Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings.

*When referring to a player's value rating, it is the number of fantasy points scored for every $1,000 in salary. For example, a value figure of 5.0 means they will earn 5.0 fantasy points for every $1,000 in salary*

NBA DFS Point Guard:

Stud: James Harden

FD- $10600 DK - $10700 | Proj Pts FD - 49.1 DK - 50.8 | Value FD - 4.6x DK - 4.7x

NBA DFS option James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant is out of the Nets lineup due to a hamstring strain, and Kyrie Irving has given James Harden the sole responsibility of the point guard position. This makes him a great NBA DFS selection in today's Monday slate.

Harden has scored over 55 fantasy points in his last eight appearances, and with Durant out, Harden is in store for another monstrous performance. He sees a 27.4% usage rating increase when KD is on the bench, per rotoballers.com.

The three-time NBA scoring champion will also match up well against the Sacramento Kings, who have the worst defensive efficiency in the league, per basketball-reference.com. Sacramento have allowed 118.57 points per 100 possessions.

Value: John Wall

FD- $7700 DK - $7500 | Proj Pts FD - 42.2 DK - 43.8 | Value FD - 5.5x DK - 5.8x

John Wall will not lack any motivation for tonight's game as he will be making his return to the country's capital. In his last performance against the Washington Wizards this year, he produced a stat-line of 24 points, five assists, and two rebounds.

Wall has scored 30 fantasy points or more in nine consecutive games, making him a great NBA DFS value pick at the point guard position.

NBA DFS Shooting Guard:

Stud: Bradley Beal

FD- $9800 DK - $8900 | Proj Pts FD - 51.2 DK - 52.7 | Value FD - 5.2x DK - 5.9x

NBA DFS option Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

With the Washington Wizards in the second leg of their back-to-back, Russell Westbrook is likely to sit. This means that Bradley Beal will see an increased usage rate.

Beal has scored over 30 points in over 15 games this year and is averaging 49.5 fantasy points this season. Beal is likely to continue his NBA DFS dominance tonight against the Houston Rockets, who have lost five straight games.

Bradley Beal is on pace to start in the All-Star Game for the first time 🙏



The Wizards star deserves his flowers his season. pic.twitter.com/seCUzpt28q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2021

Value: Jordan Clarkson

FD- $5500 DK - $5900 | Proj Pts FD - 30.4 DK - 31.8 | Value FD - 5.5x DK - 5.4x

Jordan Clarkson remains a cheaper option at the Shooting Guard position with an under 6k listing price. He has earned an average of 29 minutes coming off the bench for the Utah Jazz in the last four games and is a high-value shooter.

Clarkson scored 38.3 fantasy points against the Milwaukee Bucks in his last outing.

NBA DFS Small Forward:

Stud: Jimmy Butler

FD- $8900 DK - $8200| Proj Pts FD - 42.4 DK - 41.9 | Value FD - 4.8x DK - 5.1x

NBA DFS Option Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler has done it all for the Miami Heat. Since returning to the lineup from health and safety protocols, the team has a 5-3 record. And Butler is averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 8.5 rebounds during that stretch.

It was recently announced that Kahwi Leonard is questionable for tonight's game with a left leg contusion. Butler could therefore be in store for a great match-up advantage against the second-string LA Clippers forwards.

Value: Kelly Oubre Jr.

FD- $6700 DK - $6500 | Proj Pts FD - 33.0 DK - 33.0 | Value FD - 4.9x DK - 5.1x

Kelly Oubre Jr. has turned around his abysmal start to the season and is beginning to look like the player he was in Pheonix.

The 25-year-old forward is averaging 35 fantasy points per outing during his recent six-game stretch, per fantasycruncher.com.

The 25-year-old forward is averaging 35 fantasy points per outing during his recent six-game stretch, per fantasycruncher.com.

He will likely be able to continue his impressive play tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have allowed 127 points per 100 possessions over the last two weeks, per cleaningtheglass.com.

NBA DFS Power Forward:

Stud: Julius Randle

FD- $8600 DK - $8700 | Proj Pts FD - 44.8 DK - 48.1 | Value FD - 5.2x DK - 5.5x

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.

Julius Randle is a great NBA DFS pickup at the Power Forward position. He has scored over 38 fantasy points in all but two games this season.

Randle is leading the league in minutes played, averaging 36.6 a game. His high usage rate of 27.3% has resulted in a career-year. Randle is averaging 22.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists this season.

Value: Patrick Williams

FD- $4500 DK - $5100 | Proj Pts FD - 26.2 DK - 26.3 | Value FD - 5.8x DK - 5.2x

Patrick Williams has seen an increased role with the Chicago Bulls, averaging over 30 minutes in each of his last six games. Williams' low-listing price makes him a great NBA DFS value pickup, capable of producing 30+ fantasy points.

NBA DFS Center:

Stud: Clint Capela

FD- $7800 DK - $7400 | Proj Pts FD - 42.0 DK - 42.0 | Value FD - 5.4x DK - 5.7x

NBA DFS option Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks.

Clint Capela has recorded a double-double in his previous seven games. He will have a matchup advantage going up against Nerlens Noel of the New York Knicks.

The Knicks are allowing the sixth-highest offensive efficiency to Centers this season at 33.9%, per rotoballers.com.

Value: DeMarcus Cousins

FD- $6100 DK - $6200 | Proj Pts FD - 36.4 DK - 38.3 | Value FD - 6.0x DK - 6.2x

DeMarcus Cousins is a favorable NBA DFS value pick as he prepares to face off against the Washington Wizards. With Christian Wood still out for the Houston Rockets, the four-time All-Star will remain the starter in the center position.

In Cousins' previous matchup against the Wizards back on January 26, he recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

P.J. Tucker - PF

FD- $3500 DK - $3500 | Proj Pts FD - 18.2 DK - 18.2 | Value FD - 5.2x DK - 5.2x

Juan Toscano-Anderson - SF/PF

FD- $4900 DK - $4500 | Proj Pts FD - 25.2 DK - 25.2 | Value FD - 5.1x DK - 5.6x

Raul Neto - PG

FD- $3700 DK - $4600 | Proj Pts FD - 26.1 DK - 26.1 | Value FD - 7.1x DK - 5.7x

ALSO READ: 2021 NBA Mock Draft: Top 5 predicted picks