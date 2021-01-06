NBA DFS picks and lineup: Daily fantasy advice for Fanduel and DraftKings - January 5th, 2021

If you are looking for the best daily NBA DFS lineup that will optimize your roster and give you the top players for the best value, you clicked on the right article.

With another star-studded five-game NBA slate tonight, there will be a chance for many players to put up impressive stat lines in an NBA season that has already had many surprising results.

Check out the complete 2020-21 NBA schedule right here.

In this article, you will find the top five must-have NBA DFS pickups for today's games, determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performance.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

In today's NBA fantasy slate, there are a couple of solid pickups in the 7k range. This allows flexibility in having enough left for a superstar caliber player such as Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, or Anthony Davis.

Regardless of your daily fantasy strategy, the best NBA DFS lineups find the best value for your picks. Below is a list of the players that have great value and will likely put up a strong performance in their respective matchups tonight. Each position has both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Kyrie Irving

Advertisement

Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets

FD- $8500 DK - $9700 | Opponent - Utah Jazz | Proj Pts FD - 41.7 DK - 40.9

Kyrie Irving is on the more expensive side of the NBA daily fantasy choices, but he is a must-have on everyone's roster. Despite Kyrie's high price range, he is still a 4.3-4.4x value.

With Kevin Durant unable to play tonight due to COVID-19 issues, Irving will be the main ball handler for the Brooklyn Nets. The six-time All-Star is averaging 26.8 points a game and 6.3 assists.

Expect these numbers to be even greater tonight against a Utah team that has given up over 100 points in their first two games of the new year.

NBA DFS: SG - Dennis Schröder

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

FD- $5700 DK - $6500 | Opponent - Memphis Grizzlies | Proj Pts FD - 26.3 DK - 26

Advertisement

Schröder is one of the most proficient players on the LA Lakers this season. He is shooting 50% from the midrange or closer and is averaging 16.3 points a game in the first seven games for the Lakers.

21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST



🇩🇪 Dennis Schröder gegen die Spurs@Lakers | #OnlyHere pic.twitter.com/Psi9RcOLJD — NBA Germany (@NBA_de) December 31, 2020

With LeBron James questionable for tonight's game, Schröder will be the main ball handler and will control the floor on offense. Look for him to put up 20 points and add over five assists against the Grizzlies. He has over 4.6x value for today's NBA DFS roster and will allow for flexibility to sign higher tier players later on.

NBA DFS: SF - Kyle Anderson

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

FD- $6300 DK - $6300 | Opponent - LA Lakers | Proj Pts FD - 38.3 DK - 38

Advertisement

The small forward position has slim pickings tonight due to Kevin Durant and Michael Porter Jr. being listed as unavailable. Hence, Kyle Anderson is a must-have pick with over 6.0x value.

Anderson is in contention for the Most Improved Player Award this year, averaging 16.7 points per game compared to the 5.8 he put up last season.

With Ja Morant still out for the Grizzlies, Anderson is one of Memphis's main offensive threats.

NBA DFS: PF - Anthony Davis

2020 NBA Finals - Game Two

FD- $10000 DK - $9500 | Opponent - Memphis Grizzlies | Proj Pts FD - 42.8 DK - 40.5

Anthony Davis will be the most expensive player on your roster in today's NBA DFS lineup. But his projected 40+ points are too hard to pass up as he is up against a short-handed Grizzlies team.

The NBA Champion has a 4.3x value and has looked impressive at the start of the season. Anthony Davis has always been a dominant post player, but he has been shooting 41.2% from three this season. Expect him to put up 25 or more points tonight with double-digit rebounds.

Anthony Davis on his comfort level shooting more 3-pointers: "Very comfortable. I work on it all the time with Mike P [Penberthy]. Just constantly putting up reps..." pic.twitter.com/xa3X6EeRag — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 2, 2021

Advertisement

NBA DFS: C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

FD- $4900 DK - $5700 | Opponent - Portland Trail Blazers | Proj Pts FD - 28.2 DK - 27.2

Wendell Carter Jr. is the top pick for centers in today's NBA DFS slate. Carter Jr. has a great value at 5.8x and is going up against a Portland team that has given up over 120 points in five of their six games this season.

Against a Trail Blazers team that has arguably the worst defense in the league, look for Wendell Carter Jr. to get easy points in the paint and accumulate a double-double in tonight's outing.

ALSO READ: LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21 (sportskeeda.com)