NBA DFS picks and lineup: Daily fantasy prediction for Fanduel and Draftkings - January 8th, 2021

If you are looking to build the best daily NBA DFS lineup that will optimize your roster and give you the top players for the best value, you are in the right place.

In a season full of back to backs and COVID-19 related issues, it is important to ensure you are keeping up with players' availability to enhance your NBA fantasy lineup.

In this article, you will find the top five must-have NBA daily fantasy pickups from the star-studded 10-game NBA slate tonight, determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performance.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

In today's NBA fantasy slate, most of the value will come from the under 7k range. This allows flexibility in having enough left for a superstar-caliber player such as Stephen Curry, James Harden, or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Below is a list of the players that possess great value and will likely put up a strong performance in their respective matchups tonight. Each position has both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Cole Anthony

Philadelphia 76ers v Orlando Magic

FD- $5000 DK - $5000 | Opponent - Houston Rockets | Proj Pts FD - 32.0 DK - 30.7 | Value FD - 6.4x DK - 6.1x

Cole Anthony is a must-have pickup up at the Point Guard position with over 6.0x value. He will be earning his first start of the season with the Orlando Magic, as Markelle Fultz is now out for the year with an ACL injury.

With Markelle Fultz done for season, Cole Anthony steps into bigger role for Magic https://t.co/R3qWg8YWgc pic.twitter.com/LsqPbh76ij — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) January 8, 2021

The 15th overall pick is projected to get over 30 fantasy points. Anthony is up against a Houston Rockets defense that is ranked in the bottom five for defensive efficiency per cleaningtheglass.com. The Rockets have allowed 114.8 points per 100 possessions.

NBA DFS: SG - Tyrese Haliburton

Denver Nuggets v Sacramento Kings

FD- $5400 DK - $5400 | Opponent -Toronto Raptors | Proj Pts FD - 32.3 DK - 32.6 | Value FD - 6.0x DK - 6.0x

The rookie out of Iowa State is another great NBA DFS value pick at 6.0x. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging double-digit points on 51% shooting.

Haliburton is likely to go for his season-high in points against the Toronto Raptors.

NBA DFS: SF - R.J. Barrett

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

FD- $6500 DK - $6900 | Opponent -Oklahoma City Thunder | Proj Pts FD - 33.7 DK - 32.6 | Value FD - 5.2x DK - 4.7x

R.J. Barrett has made the leap in his second NBA season that everyone was expecting out of the 2019 NBA lottery pick. Barrett is averaging 17.1 points a game and bringing down 7.3 rebounds.

New York Knicks head coach, Tom Thibodeau, has his second-year guard playing over 38 minutes a game, making him a must-have NBA DFS pickup.

Expect Barrett to put up an impressive stat-sheet against the Oklahoma City Thunder, even if the Knicks gain a big lead early.

NBA DFS: PF - Julius Randle

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

FD- $9400 DK - $9800 | Opponent -Oklahoma City Thunder | Proj Pts FD - 47.7 DK - 47.3 | Value FD - 5.1x DK - 4.8x

Julius Randle is a must-have pickup at the Power forward position in today's NBA DFS. Randle is expected to put up over 47 fantasy points, which is the most projected out of all players, regardless of position.

Look for the lefty forward to build off his last outing, where he put up 30 points and 16 rebounds.

Julius Randle tonight:



30 PTS

16 REB

7 AST

Knicks are 5-3



Continues to have himself a great season. 💪 pic.twitter.com/R88wqrLsGa — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 7, 2021

NBA DFS: C - Jarrett Allen

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

FD- $7000 DK - $6800 | Opponent - Memphis Grizzlies | Proj Pts FD - 43.3 DK - 40.1 | Value FD - 6.2x DK - 5.9x

Jarrett Allen is an excellent NBA DFS pickup in the Center position with a projected 43.3. Allen recorded a double-double in his performance against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers last night.

With Kevin Durant still in quarantine and Kyrie Irving unlikely to play due to personal issues, Allen will be one of the main offensive targets for the Brooklyn Nets.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

Marvin Bagley III - PF/C

FD- $5800 DK - $5900 | Proj Pts FD - 29.1 DK - 29.3 | Value FD - 5.0x DK - 5.0x

Joe Harris - SG/SF

FD- $4900 DK - $5500 | Proj Pts FD - 29.6 DK - 31.5 | Value FD - 6.0x DK - 5.7x

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot - SF

FD- $4100 DK - $3900 | Proj Pts FD - 22.1 DK - 22.6 | Value FD - 5.4x DK - 5.8x