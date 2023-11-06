NBA DFS Picks (Nov 6): Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks for Monday ft. Luka Doncic

NBA DFS or Daily Fantasy is a fun and sometimes tricky game. On Monday, Nov. 6, the DFS opportunities are endless as the NBA schedule is loaded. Nearly every NBA team plays on Monday with 12 games on the slate.

Let’s take a look at some of your options for daily fantasy NBA picks on Monday. There are almost too many choices, and it may be a tough day to pick the winning lineup. However, there is plenty of value all around the league.

Let’s look at the players based on their prices. Whether it’s DraftKings or FanDuel, each player has a designated dollar amount. You cannot go over budget when setting up your team. Here are some top picks for Monday’s action.

NBA Schedule: Monday, Nov. 6

Golden State at Detroit - 7 p.m. ET

San Antonio at Indiana - 7 p.m. ET

Dallas at Orlando - 7 p.m. ET

Washington at Philadelphia - 7 p.m. ET

Milwaukee at Brooklyn - 7:30 p.m. ET

LA Lakers at Miami - 7:30 p.m. ET

LA Clippers at New York - 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah at Chicago - 8 p.m. ET

Sacramento at Houston - 8 p.m. ET

Boston at Minnesota - 8 p.m. ET

Atlanta at Oklahoma City - 8 p.m. ET

New Orleans at Denver - 9 p.m. ET

Major NBA Injuries - Monday, Nov. 6

Here are some of the major injuries for Monday. These players are unlikely to play or need to be monitored as injury reports are released throughout the day.

Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz - Orlando Magic

The two starters for the Magic missed Saturday’s game. Wendell Carter will continue to be out on Monday. Markelle Fultz is listed as questionable and could play through knee soreness. Rookie Anthony Black could get more minutes if Fultz does not go, and would be a potential bargain add. Fultz, meanwhile, could be a solid addition and is projected to score around 112.8 points.

Terance Mann - LA Clippers

Terance Mann is out for LA's Monday matchup. It could mean even more minutes and opportunities for James Harden in his Clippers debut. The Clippers young forward Mann will be out with a left ankle sprain.

The LA Lakers bench

Lakers starters could be prime targets. They are likely to play a lot of minutes on Monday. The Lakers' depth is taking a huge hit. Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are all not playing on Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC Thunder

The Thunder star is out on Monday as he is resting from a left knee sprain. Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most productive players in the NBA and will be a huge loss for the Thunder.

De’Aaron Fox - Sacramento Kings

Fox will not be available on Monday. The Kings star is out with an ankle sprain. He is another majorly productive star who will be missed. It could mean more shots and big-game potential for Malik Monk or Harrison Barnes.

Elite Players for NBA DFS on Nov. 6

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is an elite player who is always productive when healthy. He is expensive, of course, going $12,000 on DK and $12,500 on FD on NBA DFS. Doncic is projected for 111.8 against the tough Orlando defense.

However, he could go off if Fultz does not play. Doncic may match up against rookie Anthony Black at times and other younger guards like Cole Anthony. He may be worth the massive price tag due to Orlando’s injuries.

Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

Curry continues to be the highest scorer for the Warriors. That should not slow down as he takes on the young Pistons team. Curry is projected for 117.5. He could have a lot more and is worth the $10,200 on DK or $9,700 on FD on NBA DFS.

Tyrese Haliburton - Indiana Pacers

Haliburton is $9,400 on DK and $9,800 on FD on NBA DFS. He is projected for a big game and around 123.0 points. He could take advantage of the Spurs' young defense, especially in their backcourt.

Value Plays for NBA DFS on Nov. 6

Davion Mitchell - Sacramento Kings

Davion Mitchell could be a solid addition due to Fox’s absence. Mitchell could step in as the lead point guard without Fox, and the production could follow. He is a value add with boom potential at $4,800 on DK and $5,300 on FD.

Benedict Mathurin - Indiana Pacers

Mathurin has been productive this season and could be in for a big night against the Spurs and their poor defense. He is projected for 123.0 points. Mathurin is a nice addition budget-wise as well at $5,000 on DK and $5,100 on FD on NBA DFS.

Clint Capela - Atlanta Hawks

Capela puts up solid stat lines night after night and is listed at $5,700 on DK and $6,100 on FD on NBA DFS. His rebounding numbers could be worth the value play at center if you spend more money on guards and forwards.