NBA DFS: Top Fanduel and DraftKings value picks and targets for February 5

The NBA is kicking off the weekend with a nine-game slate that provides fantasy owners with an NBA DFS player pool loaded with talent.

Among the 18 teams set to take the floor tonight is James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets, who will be in action against Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET. Their encounter will be followed by Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers closing out the night at 10 P.M ET against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Would Harden, Leonard, or Tatum be a wise centerpiece in your Friday NBA DFS lineup? With such a large variety of options in the NBA DFS player pool, it can be difficult to determine which players to start-or-sit.

Before finalizing any of the players for your NBA DFS Lineup, read below to see the top value players at each position among the NBA Friday slate.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

The NBA DFS list is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.

Each player is listed with both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Coby White

Advertisement

FD- $5800 DK - $6000 | Opponent - Orlando Magic | Proj Pts FD - 29.3 DK - 29.8 | Value FD - 5.0x DK - 5.0x

NBA DFS option Coby White of the Chicago Bulls

Coby White is a low-risk value pick in today's NBA DFS slate as he will be up against the Orlando Magic, who have multiple players out with injuries.

White will be matched up against Magic's rookie Cole Anthony. Anthony only has 14 career starts and has not fully adjusted to the defensive reads and rotations that need to take place in an NBA game.

White is averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 assists, but expect him to notch up those numbers tonight against the Orlando Magic for the aforementioned reasons.

NBA DFS: SG - Tyler Herro

FD- $6000 DK - $6900 | Opponent - Washington Wizards | Proj Pts FD - 30.2 DK - 31.0 | Value FD - 5.0x DK - 4.8x

Advertisement

NBA DFS option Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is projected to earn 30+ daily fantasy points tonight, making him a great NBA DFS value pick at his current listing price.

Herro puts up 17.2 points and 6.1 rebounds a game with an expected field goal percentage of 51.7% for the Miami Heat this season.

RIDICULOUS finish by Tyler Herro. 😳



He's got 17 on 7-9 shooting at the half on NBA LP...@MiamiHEAT lead WAS. pic.twitter.com/d8iU7JoVv5 — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2021

Look for the second-year guard to have a big game tonight against the Washington Wizards, a team he scored 20 points against in the last outing.

NBA DFS: SF/SG - Hamidou Diallo

FD- $5000 DK - $5200 | Opponent - Minnesota Timberwolves | Proj Pts FD - 39.1 DK - 36.2 | Value FD - 7.8x DK - 7.0x

NBA DFS option Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder grabs a rebound.

Advertisement

Hamidou Diallo is a must-have value pick in today's daily fantasy tournaments. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out for tonight's game, the 22-year-old is likely to earn his second consecutive start for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In Diallo's first start this season, he scored 16 points and brought down nine rebounds.

HAMI: right where he needs to be.



Another double-figure scoring night for @hamidoudiallo pic.twitter.com/ghtMLme5FV — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 4, 2021

However, expect him to notch those numbers up in tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the worst net rating in the league at -8.9 points per 100 possessions, via basketball-reference.

NBA DFS: PF/SF - Miles Bridges

FD- $4800 DK - $5400 | Opponent - Utah Jazz | Proj Pts FD - 24.6 DK - 25.6 | Value FD - 5.1x DK - 4.7x

NBA DFS option Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets.

Advertisement

Miles Bridges is an excellent value pick at the Power Forward position as he prepares to face off against the Utah Jazz. The 12th overall draft pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is coming off his first start of the season, where he dropped 16 points and had seven rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bridges and LaMelo Ball have shown great chemistry all season. With both of them now part of the starting lineup, one can expect Bridges to have easy looks going to the basketball due to LaMelo's passing ability.

“I want you guys to be great.”



Coach Borrego speaks for all of us on this @MELOD1P and @MilesBridges duo 🗣



🛸 x ✈️#AllFly pic.twitter.com/mQvmETliqK — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 5, 2021

NBA DFS: C - Deandre Ayton

FD- $8500 DK - $7100 | Opponent - Detorit Piston | Proj Pts FD - 36.7 DK - 37.6 | Value FD - 4.8x DK - 5.3x

NBA DFS option Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns.

Deandre Ayton has recently found his groove with the Phoenix Suns and is beginning to show more consistency each time he steps on the court.

Advertisement

Much of that can be credited to his newly-formed relationship with his teammate, Chris Paul. Here is what he the veteran-guard had to say about Ayton:

"Everyone on our team is so hard on him because we know what he's capable of. To be one of the greats in our league, you just have to have consistency, and he's more than capable of it."

Ayton has scored 41 points and has collected 45 rebounds in the last three games. Look for him to continue his high-level play against the Detroit Pistons tonight.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

Isaiah Roby - PF/C

FD- $3900 DK - $3400 | Proj Pts FD - 24.8 DK - 24.2 | Value FD - 6.4x DK - 7.1x

Theo Maledon - PG/SG

FD- $4800 DK - $5000 | Proj Pts FD - 29.1 DK - 30.6 | Value FD - 6.1x DK - 6.1x

Kenrich Williams - SF

FD- $3500 DK - $3500 | Proj Pts FD - 25.6 DK - 25.5 | Value FD - 7.3x DK - 7.3x

ALSO READ: Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers: 3 key matchups that could determine the outcome | NBA Season 2020-21