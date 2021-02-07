NBA DFS: Top Fanduel and DraftKings value picks and targets for February 7

Happy Sunday! With the Super Bowl taking place today, the NBA DFS main slate begins at 1 PM ET. Although it is one of the more unique schedules of the NBA season, there are still five games tipping off and providing a fantasy player pool that is filled with an array of talent. The day begins with a great matchup between Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz against Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers.

Simultaneously, LaMelo Ball will be expected to earn his fourth career start as the Charlotte Hornets are up against Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards. In the last game of the day before the Super Bowl kickoff, Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers will battle De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings at 3 PM ET.

If you plan to center your daily fantasy roster around players like Leonard, Sabonis, or Mitchell. It will be important to find low-listing/high-value players to compensate for the aforementioned trio's hefty price tag.

Before finalizing any of the players for your NBA DFS Lineup, read below to see the top value players at each position among the NBA Sunday slate.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

The NBA DFS list is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.

Each player is listed with both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Terry Rozier

FD- $6100 DK - $5600 | Opponent - Washington Wizards | Proj Pts FD - 32.0 DK - 37.9 | Value FD - 6.1x DK - 6.8x

NBA DFS value option Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier is an excellent NBA DFS value selection at the point guard position, as he will be up against the Washington Wizards. Rozier played his first game back with the Hornets on Friday after missing the previous two appearances due to an ankle injury. However, coach Borrego did not waste any time getting his 26-year-old guard back into the lineup as he played over 35 minutes.

Look for Roziers to have a high-scoring outing against the Washington Wizards, whose play style favors opposing guards. The Wizards lead the league in the speed of play, with 103.9 possession per 48 minutes, so expect it to be a fast-paced game, meaning that Rozier will have multiple opportunities on the offensive end.

NBA DFS: SG - Jordan Clarkson

FD- $5000 DK - $5700 | Opponent - Indiana Pacers | Proj Pts FD - 34.2 DK - 35.3 | Value FD - 6.8x DK - 6.2x

NBA DFS option Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson is a must-have NBA DFS value pickup at his current low listing-price. Averaging 17.6 points with an expected field goal rating of 58%, Clarkson is one of the current favorites for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Clarkson scored 52 three-pointers off the bench during January, and was tied for third all-time for baskets made from behind the arc by a non-starter during a calendar month, via Justin Kabatko,

Jordan Clarkson made 52 3-pointers in games coming off the bench in January.



Only two bench players in NBA history have made more 3-pointers in a calendar month:



75 - Eric Gordon (Dec. 2016)

54 - Dee Brown (April 1999)

52 - Wayne Ellington (Dec. 2017)

52 - Clarkson (Jan. 2021) pic.twitter.com/YGngtQahP3 — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 1, 2021

NBA DFS: SF - Mikal Bridges

FD- $5600 DK - $5500 | Opponent - Boston Celtics | Proj Pts FD - 27.7 DK - 27.4 | Value FD - 4.9x DK - 5.0x

NBA DFS value option Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns

Mikal Bridges has been one of the more consistent players for the Phoenix Suns this season, averaging 14 points and 5.4 rebounds on 47.5% shooting.

Look for Bridges to notch up his season totals against the Boston Celtics, who are on the fourth game of their five-game road trip. During the first three games of this away stretch, the Celtics have allowed teams to score an average of 112.7 points.

NBA DFS: PF/SF - Gordon Hayward

FD- $7600 DK - $8000 | Opponent - Washington Wizards | Proj Pts FD - 42.0 DK - 40.2 | Value FD - 5.5x DK - 5.0x

NBA DFS value option Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets

Gordan Hayward is a remarkable NBA DFS value pickup due to his 40+ projected fantasy points. He is averaging a career-high this season with 23 points per game on 49.9% shooting.

Hayward has the highest usage rate on his team at 23.4%, via Basketball-reference.com. As a result, most Charlotte Hornets possessions end with a shot, assist, or turnover from Gordon Hayward.

Expect for Hayward to have a big game against the Washington Wizards who rank last in point differential at -14.4 over the last two weeks, according to cleaningtheglass.com,

NBA DFS: C - Myles Turner

FD- $6900 DK - $6100 | Opponent - Utah Jazz | Proj Pts FD - 33.6 DK - 33.5 | Value FD - 4.9x DK - 5.5x

NBA DFS value option Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner is shooting a career-high this season, converting 50.7% of his attempts from the field. In usual circumstances, you would look to sit someone who is up against Rudy Gobert. However, Turner's defensive presence, along with the growth he has shown offensively, makes him a strong NBA DFS value selection at his current price.

With Turner's increasing role in the Indiana Pacers offense through the pick and roll, expect him to have multiple looks either from three or driving to the basket.

Pacers went right back to the same set after the Pelicans fouled. Little bit of miscommunication defensively, Adams is showing, Ball holds. Turner pops and has room to drive on Adams closeout. Great help by Lonzo there. pic.twitter.com/rSR5rReRp5 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) February 6, 2021

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

Bismack Biyombo - C

FD- $33600 DK - $3300 | Proj Pts FD - 23.7 DK - 23.2 | Value FD - 6.6x DK - 7.0x

Reggie Jackson - PG

FD- $5000 DK - $4800 | Proj Pts FD - 30.6 DK - 31.5 | Value FD - 6.1x DK - 6.6x

Joe Ingles - SF

FD- $4500 DK - $5300 | Proj Pts FD - 29.1 DK - 30.4 | Value FD - 6.5x DK - 5.7x