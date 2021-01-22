NBA DFS: Top Fanduel and DraftKings value picks and targets for January 22

The NBA will have over a third of the league in action tonight to start month two of the 2020-21 season, giving fantasy lovers an NBA DFS player pool that is overflowing with talent.
The night begins with one of the day's top projected fantasy players, Zach LaVine, as he and the Chicago Bulls are up against Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets at 7 PM ET.
Tipping off just 30 minutes later, we will see Brooklyn Nets' big three of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving attempt to get their first win together in a revenge game against Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
To conclude a jam pack day of NBA fantasy, the night will close out with the current MVP front-runner, Nikola Jokic, and the Denver Nuggets versus Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at 10 PM ET.
In order to lock up one of the stars on display tonight, it will be important to build the remaining of your roster with low-price/high-value players to compensate for their hefty price tags.
NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel value picks
Before finalizing any of your NBA Daily fantasy lineups on websites like Fanduel and Draftkings, read below to see the top value players at each position among the NBA Friday slate.
The NBA DFS list is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.
Each player is listed with both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.
NBA DFS: PG - Terry Rozier
FD- $7000 DK - $6700 | Opponent - Chicago Bulls | Proj Pts FD - 33.6 DK - 33.8 | Value FD - 4.8x DK - 5.0x
Terry Rozier remains a great low-risk/high-value player for NBA DFS lineups.
Rozier has been hot from the field of late, averaging 21.33 points on 51.4% shooting in his last three outings. This has helped his case of being the best off-ball shooter in the league.
Expect for Rozier to continue his high percentage shooting against the Chicago Bulls, a team who has given up over 100 points in every game this season.
NBA DFS: SG/SF - Eric Gordon
FD- $5200 DK - $5700 | Opponent - Detroit Pistons | Proj Pts FD - 31.2 DK - 30.8 | Value FD - 6.0x DK - 5.4x
Eric Gordon is a must-have NBA DFS value pick at the shooting guard position. Since the James Harden trade, Gordon is averaging 21.5 points and is playing 34 minutes a game for the Houston Rockets.
Look for Gordon to drop another 20+ point performance against the Detriot Piston, who have the lowest win rating in the league at 21.4%.
NBA DFS: SF/PF - Aaron Gordon
FD- $7300 DK - $7600 | Opponent - Indiana Pacers | Proj Pts FD - 35.9 DK - 36.3 | Value FD - 4.9x DK - 4.8x
Aaron Gordon has been a jack of all trades for the Orlando Magic this season. In his last three games, the 25-year-old is averaging 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists.
Gordon ranks in the top 12% of the league in usage rating. The Orlando Magic's offensive possessions end on a shot, assist, or turnover by Aaron Gordon 24.8% of the time.
The 6'9" forward is likely to produce close to a triple-double against the Indiana Pacers, as the Magic have granted him a larger playmaking role in the offense, per Magic Daily.
NBA DFS: PF - Lauri Markkanen
FD- $6700 DK - $6600 | Opponent - Charlotte Hornets | Proj Pts FD - 36.1 DK - 35.3 | Value FD - 5.4x DK - 5.4x
Lauri Markkanen has shown huge development in his play this season under the Chicago Bulls' new coach, Billy Donovan.
The fourth-year Power Forward is averaging 18.9 points and 7.1 rebounds. Markkanen has impressed many analysts with 41% three-point shooting.
Look for Markkanen to drop 20 points or more against the Charlotte Hornets, who are on a three-game losing streak.
NBA DFS: C - DeMarcus Cousins
FD- $4500 DK - $4400 | Opponent - Detroit Pistons | Proj Pts FD - 37.9 DK - 37.5 | Value FD - 8.4x DK - 8.5x
DeMarcus Cousins is the NBA DFS value pick on the day with an over 8x value for both Draftkings and Fanduel.
Cousins will receive a season-high in minutes tonight as Christian Wood is unavailable for the Houston Rockets.
Look for the four-time All-Star to display a vintage performance against the Detroit Pistons, who have allowed Centers to average over 14 rebounds a game in their last three outings.
Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:
Jae'Sean Tate - SF/PF
FD- $4600 DK - $4900 | Proj Pts FD - 27.4 DK - 27.3 | Value FD - 5.9x DK - 5.6x
Tim Hardaway Jr. - SG/SF
FD- $5400 DK - $5500 | Proj Pts FD - 27.3 DK - 28.3 | Value FD - 5.1x DK - 5.1x
T.J. McConnell - PG
FD- $4100 DK - $3900 | Proj Pts FD - 23.5 DK - 24.5 | Value FD - 5.7x DK - 6.3x
Yesterday's NBA DFS Outcome
The NBA DFS play pool was fairly light yesterday due to just three games being played. However, we went five for five on picking beneficial value picks, where every player on our list scored 18 points or more.
Below you will see a recap of how our recommended value players performed.
Do note that NBA DFS value picks are players you include in your fantasy lineups to offset the bigger name stars' larger salary price.
Jrue Holiday: 22 points | 5 rebounds | 7 assists
Jordan Clarkson: 19 points | 3 rebounds | 0 assists
Khris Middleton: 20 points | 5 rebounds | 7 assists
Zion Williamson: 27 points | 3 rebounds | 2 assists
Mitchell Robinson: 18 points | 8 rebounds | 1 assistPublished 22 Jan 2021, 21:30 IST