NBA DFS: Top Fanduel and DraftKings value picks and targets for January 24

Happy Sunday. The NBA is prepared for their second consecutive seven-game NBA DFS slate, which means the daily fantasy player pool is once again filled with an array of talent.

The day begins with an early matchup at 1 PM ET between Domantas Sabonis, who is averaging 21.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, from the Indiana Pacers against Fred VanVleet, of the Toronto Raptors.

After another five matches, which involves Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on Paul George and the LA Clippers, the night will close out with Julius Randle and the New York Knicks going up against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 PM ET.

Would Sabonis, Lillard, or Randle be wise selections in your Sunday NBA DFS lineup? Or are you looking to build a strong all-around roster of players with low price/high value?

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel value picks

Before finalizing any of your NBA DFS Lineup's, read below to see the top value players at each position among the NBA Sunday slate.

The NBA DFS list is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.

Each player is listed with both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Kemba Walker

FD- $6800 DK - $6300 | Opponent - Cleveland Cavaliers | Proj Pts FD - 34.0 DK - 35.3 | Value FD - 5.0x DK - 5.6x

Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker is a great NBA DFS value pick at his currently listing price of under 7K. The four-time All-Star has only played in three games this season for the Boston Celtics due to recently returning from his knee injury, but is feeling back to 100% for the first time since early last season.

Kemba Walker says he’s been in pain for “a really long time,” and is excited that he was able to move freely and without any pain in this game. Celtics will be thrilled if that remains the case moving forward. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 17, 2021

In the 30-year-old's three games this season, he has put together a total of 47 points and 15 assists.

Look for Kemba to up his minute count tonight and put up a season-high in points as he continues to regain his role in the offense.

NBA DFS: SG - Terry Rozier

FD- $7000 DK - $6500 | Opponent - Orlando Magic | Proj Pts FD - 33.3 DK - 33.9 | Value FD - 4.8x DK - 5.2x

Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball against Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

Terry Rozier's athletic ability, combined with his shooting ability, has turned him into one of the league's most dynamic guards.

The sixth-year guard's attributes have allowed him to find his own shot. He currently holds a self-created expected field goal rating of 52.9%, via The Athletic.

Look for Rozier to have a big game against the Orlando Magic and continue his best season as a professional. He is reaching career-bests in both usage and efficiency.

NBA DFS: SF - Khris Middleton

FD- $7900 DK - $7800 | Opponent - Atlanta Hawks | Proj Pts FD - 38.7 DK - 38.4 | Value FD - 4.9x DK - 4.9x

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton is putting together his career-best year averaging 21.9 points on 51.9% shooting. The 29-year-old ranks fourth in the league for the best pull-up three-point rating at 45.7%, beyondtheRK,

The Best Pull-Up 3PT Shooters This Season

(min. 20 Pull-Up 3PA)



by Pull-Up 3P%:

55% Wayne Ellington

47.8% Paul George

47.2% Kevin Durant

45.7% Khris Middleton

45.5% Malik Beasley

44.6% Malcolm Brogdon

43.6% D'Angelo Russell

43.1% Jayson Tatum

42.9% Lonzo Ball

42.1% CJ McCollum pic.twitter.com/3WxrSx2kiv — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) January 19, 2021

Expect Middleton to have another great NBA DFS performance tonight. He has scored over 20 points in his latest three outings, including averaging 5.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

NBA DFS: PF/C - Chris Boucher

FD- $7300 DK - $6900 | Opponent - Chicago Bulls | Proj Pts FD - 36.9 DK - 35.8 | Value FD - 5.1x DK - 5.2x

Chris Boucher #25 of the Toronto Raptors

Chris Boucher remains one of the biggest surprises of the season. Boucher is producing 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while averaging just 23.5 minutes a game.

Look for the most improved player of the year candidate to have a big game against the Indiana Pacers, as he has produced seven games of 20 or more points this season.

Been waiting a longgg time to write/produce this.



New @FanDuel: the incredible story of CHRIS BOUCHER!



Highlighting how he got here, his rapid rise, and an awesome film room study by @bballbreakdown of how he influences every possession he's involved in.pic.twitter.com/8FArwa9DZb — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 18, 2021

NBA DFS: C - Nikola Vucevic

FD- $9500 DK - $9100 | Opponent - Charlotte Hornets | Proj Pts FD - 48.8 DK - 51.0 | Value FD - 5.1x DK - 5.6x

Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic is nearly a zero risk NBA DFS value pick. Despite his high price tag, the tenth-year center comes in at a 5x value due to his massive fantasy points projection for tonight.

Vuecevic made history the other night by becoming the first center in history to record a stat line of 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five steals, with five+ three-pointers in a single game, via statmuse,

Nikola Vucevic with an absurd game tonight.



34 PTS

10 REB

7 AST

5 STL

5 3PT



He is the first center in NBA history to put up 30p/10r/5a/5s with 5+ threes in a game. pic.twitter.com/6SAw3iZrDq — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 17, 2021

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

Garrison Mathews - SG

FD- $3900 DK - $3400 | Proj Pts FD - 24.0 DK - 23.3 | Value FD - 6.1x DK - 6.9x

Isaac Bonga - SF/PF

FD- $3700 DK - $3300 | Proj Pts FD - 24.7 DK - 26.4 | Value FD - 6.7x DK - 8.0x

Jeremy Lamb - C

FD- $5100 DK - $4200 | Proj Pts FD - 27.9 DK - 24.8 | Value FD - 5.5x DK - 5.9x