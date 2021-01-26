NBA DFS: Top Fanduel and DraftKings value picks and targets for January 26

The NBA is set to have another six teams in action tonight, as the second month of the 2020-21 season continues to roll on, and the NBA DFS slate is full of playmakers, despite being lighter than usual.

The three matchups in store tonight will be staggered. It will start with Kawhi Leonard less LA Clippers up against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET.

That match will be closely followed by John Wall, who will face off against his old team, the Washington Wizards, as the Houston Rockets are looking to win their third consecutive match. That game will be tipping off at 8 PM ET.

The night will close out with Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz versus R.J. Barrett and the New York Knicks at 9 PM ET.

Would Young, or Mitchell be a wise center-piece in your Tuesday NBA DFS lineup? Or should you consider other players for your daily fantasy tournaments?

Whether it is due to COVID-19 related issues, load management, or injuries, many of the league's top players are missing games regularly. This means that there are loads of value in role players with lower listing price tags.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

Before finalizing any of the players for your NBA DFS Lineup, read below to see the top value players at each position among the NBA Tuesday slate. The NBA DFS list is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.

Each player is listed with both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

Advertisement

NBA DFS: PG/S - John Wall

FD- $7700 DK - $6900 | Opponent - Washington Wizards | Proj Pts FD - 29.1 DK - 35.9 | Value FD - 3.8x DK - 4.2x

John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets

John Wall is projected to score close to 30 fantasy points tonight against his old team, the Washington Wizards, making him a great NBA DFS value selection at the point guard position.

Wall is averaging 17.1 points and 5,5 assist this season after missing over two years due to injury.

Expect Wall to notch up his season averages tonight against the Wizards, who are allowing their opponents to shoot an expected field goal rating of 55.9%, via cleaningtheglass.com.

NBA DFS: SG - Jordan Clarkson

FD- $6000 DK - $6100 | Opponent - New York Knicks | Proj Pts FD - 26.7 DK - 27.3 | Value FD - 4.4x DK - 4.5x

Advertisement

Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson is a great NBA DFS value pick. The 28-year-old has been nothing but efficient on the offensive end of the floor for the Utah Jazz this season.

Clarkson is averaging a career-high 17.4 points a game on an unexpected field goal rating of 59.6% through the first 16 games.

Look for Clarkson to continue his high percentage scoring, as he seems to have found his role with the Jazz and gained the trust of his coach, Quin Snyder.

NBA DFS: SF - De'Andre Hunter

FD- $5600 DK - $6200 | Opponent - LA Clippers | Proj Pts FD - 25.6 DK - 25.2 | Value FD - 4.6x DK - 4.1x

De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Atlanta Hawks

De'Andre Hunter is an excellent value pick at the Small Forward position as he prepares to face off against the LA Clippers. The fourth overall draft pick in the 2019 NBA draft is coming off a career-high night, where he dropped 33 points against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Advertisement

Pretty blown away by the leap from De’Andre Hunter. Wasn't one of the people who thought he was bad last year, and I had him clearly No. 4 on my board in 2019. But I didn’t see this coming. He’s just a straight up polished scorer already w/ poise and handle. 33 pts vs. MIL today pic.twitter.com/C8uhU4wXKC — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) January 25, 2021

Hunter ranks number one out of all second-year players in total points added, placing him ahead of Zion Williamson, via NBAmath.com.

NBA DFS: PF/SF - Nicolas Batum

FD- $5500 DK - $8700 | Opponent - Atlanta Hawks | Proj Pts FD - 31.3 DK - 31.2 | Value FD - 5.7x DK - 5.0x

Nicolas Batum #33 of the LA Clippers

Nicolas Batum has secured himself as a starter in the league this year, averaging double-digit points on 50.4% shooting.

Expect the veteran forward to put up 15+ points against the Atlanta Hawks, as he is coming off a season-high 35:48 minutes.

NBA DFS: C - DeMarcus Cousins

FD- $7200 DK - $6000 | Opponent - Washington Wizards | Proj Pts FD - 41.1 DK - 41.4 | Value FD - 5.7x DK - 6.9x

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

DeMarcus Cousins is the must-have value pick in today's daily fantasy tournaments. With Christian Wood being questionable for tonight's game, the four-time All-Star is likely to earn his third consecutive start for the Houston Rockets.

Cousins displayed a vintage performance in his last outing scoring 28 points and collecting 17 boards.

DeMarcus Cousins last night:



28 PTS

17 REB

5 AST

4 3PT



It’s his first 25/15 game in three years. pic.twitter.com/riI6tX2LYa — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 24, 2021

Look for him to produce another impressive double-double tonight against the Washington Wizards, as he seems to have found his role with the Rockets.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

Jerome Robinson - PG/SG

FD- $3600 DK - $4000 | Proj Pts FD - 21.5 DK - 21.4 | Value FD - 6.0x DK - 5.4x

Isaac Bonga - SF/PF

FD- $4200 DK - $4100 | Proj Pts FD - 22.2 DK - 23.4 | Value FD - 5.3x DK - 5.7x

Alex Burks - SG

FD- $5300 DK - $5300 | Proj Pts FD - 25.4 DK - 24.6 | Value FD - 4.8x DK - 4.6x

Yesterday's NBA DFS Outcome

Advertisement

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets, reacts

Monday's NBA DFS slate had a late-game postponement of the San Antonio Spurs vs the New Orleans Pelicans. This incident impacted one of the value players we had chosen yesterday.

Outside of that hiccup, we selected some of the top value players on the night. Our algorithm hit it right on the nail with Michael Porter Jr., who was one of the top NBA DFS players on the night.

Here's a recap of how our recommended value players performed.

Dejounte Murray: DNP

Kendrick Nunn: 11 points | 2 rebounds | 2 assists

Michael Porter Jr.: 30 points | 8 rebounds | 0 assists

Lauri Markkanen: 18 points | 6 rebounds | 1 assist

Enes Kanter: 13 points | 22 rebounds | 3 assists