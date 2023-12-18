NBA DPOY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Rudy Gobert after Week 8

The NBA DPOY race is heating up. Just like some of the other award races, the NBA DPOY has shifted from preseason expectations. Some thought Victor Wembanyama could pull off the stunner and claim the award. However, it is another 7-footer who leads the pack after Week 8.

The NBA DPOY award is dominated by big men. Only two guards have claimed the honor since 1996. They were Gary Payton in 1996 and Marcus Smart in 2022. Kawhi Leonard won the award as a small forward two years in a row between 2014-16.

It is safe to say a center or power forward will take home the trophy this season. Let’s take a look at who might win the award at the end of the season.

Top Five NBA DPOY candidates

Here are the five players who could take home the NBA DPOY. The odds are provided by DraftKings. The favorite is a familiar name who knows a thing or two about NBA DPOY.

No. 5 - Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks (18/1)

Brook Lopez

Lopez almost won the award last season. Odds are he may not be redeemed this season as the Bucks have struggled defensively.

Lopez has a lot more work to do as a rim protector, as the Bucks backcourt has trouble staying in front of opponents. Milwaukee is 21st in defensive rating so it is an uphill battle for Lopez. He does lead the league in blocks per game with 3.0.

No. 4 - Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder (18/1)

Chet Holmgren

Holmgren is another lanky 7-footer competing for DPOY. He may be more likely to take home Rookie of the Year.

The young OKC Thunder roster is playing above average and has high expectations on the defensive end. Holmgren's versatility is a big reason why. OKC is 6th in defensive rating, which could boost Holmgren’s chances.

No. 3 - Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (18/1)

Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama was higher on the DPOY odds list earlier in the season. His odds have slipped as the Spurs have been one of the worst teams in the league.

Wembanyama has still been a force on defense. He is averaging 3.0 blocks and 1.3 steals this season. However, the Spurs are 24th in defensive rating.

No. 2 - Anthony Davis, LA Lakers (+260)

Anthony Davis

Davis has been playing at a high level this season. In his best games, Davis has been a force on both ends. He showed off an incredible performance during the in-season tournament final.

Davis is averaging 2.6 blocks per game. His case for the award could be boosted if the Lakers stay in the top tier of the Western standings.

No. 1 - Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves (-110)

Rudy Gobert

Gobert is the odds-on favorite to win the award. He won the award three times in four years, from 2017 to 21.

He leads the top rated defense in the league. He has been an incredible rim protector once again this season. He is 5th in the NBA with 2.4 blocks per game.