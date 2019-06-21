NBA Draft 2019: Looking at the top 10 picks from the class of 2019

Zion Williamson was selected with the first overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans

The most important event of the NBA offseason took place earlier today as franchises took their respective punts on the best talents from college basketball. Still the best source of recruitment, NBA Draft 2019 boasted of several big names including the biggest prospect since LeBron James in Zion Williamson.

With free agency and the trade window also looming large, tonight's draft had major implications as to how rosters would shape up going into the 2019-20 NBA season. Thankfully enough, there weren't any shockers, at least as far as the top 10 are concerned.

Without further ado, let us have a look at the top 10 picks from NBA Draft 2019.

Pick #1 New Orleans Pelicans - Zion Williamson (PF, Duke)

We all knew it was going to happen. The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery was unofficially known as the 'Zion Williamson Sweepstakes' for a reason. We all knew who the Pelicans were going to draft once they were handed the number one overall pick. The power forward from Duke is all set to become the face of New Orleans Basketball.

What can we say about Zion Williamson that hasn't been said already? Just like RJ Barrett described when asked at the beginning of the draft, if you had to sum up Zion's game in one word, it's "complete".

Scoring, defending, strength, athleticism, he's got the entire package. You certainly don't want to be on the receiving end when Zion decides to get to the rim. While free throw shooting could be the only area where he needs to improve, Zion has got a good shot from downtown and the rest of the court from inside the arc. The Naismith Award winner's hustle lets him get steals and blocks whereas his athletic ability lets him explode almost at will.

Pick #2 Memphis Grizzlies - Ja Morant (PG, Murray State)

Ja Morant is all set to become the franchise point guard for Memphis

With rumors afloat that the Grizzlies were looking to move on from the then franchise point guard Mike Conley, the NBA Draft Lottery results only added fuel to the fire. Memphis had the 2nd overall pick and the chance to pick Ja Morant, the best point guard in the 2019 draft class. That is exactly what they did today when they drafted the Murray State sophomore.

Already an elite passer, Morant was the assists leader during the 2018-19 season, averaging 10 assists a game. However, what stands out about Morant is his sheer athleticism and his ability to explode out of nothing. The fact that he also posted huge turnover numbers begs the obvious Russell Westbrook comparison.

