NBA Draft 2019: Top 3 Centers

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 // 13 Jun 2019, 16:52 IST

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on June 21.

As has been pointed out at multiple occasions, the center position in the NBA has evolved drastically over the past few years. Modern day bigs have laid more importance in developing an outside game rather than inculcating a back-to-the-basket approach in order to survive in the ever-changing NBA landscape, and this draft class is no different.

The following are all respectable finishers of the pick-and-roll, while some have already proven to reliable three-point threats. However, the following prospects do need to figure out the needs of pro defense so that they can mould themselves into complete packages on both ends of the floor.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top three centers from the projected 2019 NBA Draft class.

#3 Goga Bitadze

Goga Bitadze was the EuroLeague Rising Star award this year.

Listed at 7 feet, the Georgian professional ticks all the boxes of an ideal center that can help a team right away. With a reported 7-3 wingspan and 9-2 standing reach, Bitadze led the EuroLeague and Adriatic League in blocks per game. Projected as the 17th pick overall by ESPN, the 19-year-old has already shown signs of being an efficient player on the offensive end as well.

According to Julian Andrews of NBA.com,

Bitadze is an NBA-ready big man who has a lot to offer on both ends of the court. While he’s slow, which could be an issue given the pace of the NBA game today, he projects as an effective, old-school big man at the next level.

Moreover, he makes up for the lack of lift off the ground and an inability to play above the rim as a target for lobs with good footwork and agility on the floor, as well production off the pick-and-roll consistently. His big, strong frame of over 250 pounds comes in handy while setting sturdy screens.

Carrying talent and a work ethic that doesn't reflect his age by any means, Bitadze is expected to fare well in the gruelling and cut-throat competition of the NBA owing to his maturity.

