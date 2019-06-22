×
NBA Draft 2019: Top 5 draft day trades

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22 Jun 2019, 06:44 IST

The Atlanta Hawks put together a last-minute trade to secure De'Andre Hunter
The Atlanta Hawks put together a last-minute trade to secure De'Andre Hunter

The NBA Draft provides teams with the opportunity to make moves ahead of free agency and this year's edition didn't disappoint. A host of trades were completed during a busy night in which the likes of Zion Williamson finally entered the league - and here are the top 5 trades from the 2019 draft.

#5 Memphis Grizzlies/Oklahoma City Thunder trade

Both the Thunder and Suns came out winners from this trade
Both the Thunder and Suns came out winners from this trade

Memphis started the night by drafting Ja Morant as the new face of the franchise, although they were also keen to secure a new center. The Grizzlies eventually found a trade partner in the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they gave up the No. 23 pick and a 2024 second round pick in return for the Thunder's No. 21 pick.

At No. 23, OKC selected forward Darius Bazley, and the Thunder essentially gained a future second-round pick as Bazley was unlikely to be selected at 22. Meanwhile, Memphis got the big man they wanted in Gonzaga's Brandon Clark, and this deal was a win for both franchises.

#4 Denver Nuggets/Miami Heat trade

Bol Bol has vowed to prove his doubters wrong after falling to the mid-second round
Bol Bol has vowed to prove his doubters wrong after falling to the mid-second round

Entering the draft, Bol Bol was considered the unicorn of the class. The 7-foot-2 center possesses a 7-7 wingspan and is also an excellent shooter from beyond the arc. Due to his unique skillset, Bol Bol was expected to be selected in the first round, however, the center slipped all the way to 44 - eventually being taken by the Miami Heat.

Bol Bol was immediately traded to the Denver Nuggets in return for a future second-round pick and cash considerations, and while Miami doesn't get much from the deal, the Nuggets have acquired a player who could eventually develop into an All-Star.

NBA Zion Williamson Bol Manute Bol NBA Draft Results
