NBA Draft 2021: 3 takeaways from Cade Cunningham's college debut

The top prospect for the NBA Draft 2021, Cade Cunningham made his college debut and led Oklahoma State to a victory over UT Arlington. The guard led his team with a double-double of 21 points and ten rebounds and was impressive in his first collegiate game.

NBA Draft 2021: Three takeaways from Cade Cunningham's college debut

The projected class for the NBA Draft 2021 has Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green (G League Select Team) and Kentucky's Brandon Boston as three of the best prospects. Boston made his collegiate debut in Kentucky's victory over Morehead State.

Green and Boston could have cases to dethrone Cade Cunningham from the top spot among prospects, but Cunningham's debut was impressive nevertheless.

Cade Cunningham started his collegiate career with an impressive exhibition of his abilities. From his first college basketball game, he showed why he sits at the top of the projected 2021 NBA Draft class.

His 20-10 game was the first for the Oklahoma State University since 2018. During his interaction with Sports Illustrated after the game, Cade Cullingham talked about his first college game:

"I think me personally, I know I competed hard. Ive got to take care of the ball a little better than what I did, but other than that, just my effort and my competitiveness, I think that was the best thing for me."

Cunningham's game has been rated highly by NBA scouts, given his size and playmaking ability. His playing style is well-suited for the modern NBA, where big guards handle the ball and guide their team's offense.

In this article, we will take a look at three takeaways from Cade Cunningham's debut night at the collegiate level. Without further ado, let us begin.

#3 NBA scouts have been spot on with Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham is a top prospect to watch before the 2021 NBA Draft. Photo Credit: OKState.com

Cade Cunningham is a 6' 6'' guard with good scoring ability and a high basketball IQ.

His passing has been described as special, and he looks like a floor general on the basketball court. His dribbling is excellent, though he needs to control his pace more efficiently in plays.

In his first collegiate game, Cade Cullingham provided a small glimpse of his prowess by putting on a great performance. His double-double was a sample of how versatile he could be as a guard in the NBA.

Cade Cunningham's ten rebounds also showed the player's good defensive commitment, as eight of them came on the ball's defensive side. In only his first collegiate game, Cade Cunningham has vindicated NBA scouts who have eulogized the player

#2 Cade Cunningham is a complete package

Photo Credit: OKState.com.

Of course, it is early days, but Cade Cunningham already seems to have a well-rounded basketball game. Given his collegiate career has just started, he could only get better.

He is just 19 years of age and could continue to develop his playing style and enhance his abilities with the appropriate work ethic. Nevertheless, Cade Cunningham seems like a player who is already ready for the NBA.

His playmaking abilities are an essential part of what makes him a consensus number one prospect for the NBA Draft 2021. However, his scoring against UT Arlington showed that he could be an offensive threat in more than one area.

#1 Cade Cunningham is a good shooter

Photo Credit: OSU Cowboy Basketball, Twitter.

Long-range shooting is an essential attribute for an NBA player today, and Cade Cunningham fits that box perfectly. In the NBA Free Agency 2020, shooting prowess was the skill teams primarily looked for.

Players like Davis Bertans received big contracts only for their ability to shoot. On that note, a top prospect's shooting ability only enhances his chances to succeed in the NBA.

Cade Cunningham's ability to drive to the basket could have a bigger impact if teams are forced to defend his three-point shooting. In Oklahoma State's 75-68 victory over UT Arlington, Cunningham showed that he could shoot from outside and hurt defenses from everywhere on the court.

Cade Cunningham made two of his five attempts from the three-point line. However, one of those attempts came from the half-court as the first period drew to a close.

His shots look smooth. Moreover, he made key shots from the free-throw line in the final seconds to seal the game. The player made five of his seven free throws and five of his 11 shots from the two-point range.

Cade Cunningham had five turnovers in the game, which suggests that he could have a high usage rate and have the ball in his hand most of the time. His first collegiate game was impressive, and now it will be interesting to see his progression.

Cade Cunningham will need to have a better approach in every possession. However, he could be a transcendent talent in the league and has a full season ahead of him to develop his abilities till the 2021 NBA Draft comes around.