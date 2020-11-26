NBA Draft 2021: Top 5 prospects to watch out for

Even though the NBA Draft 2020 was celebrated a week ago, evaluations of the NBA Draft 2021 prospects have already advanced. Unlike this year's NBA Draft, one player seems to be a consensus first pick for the NBA Draft 2021 on most reports.

Some prospects will play collegiate basketball before entering the NBA Draft 2021, while others will try to show their potential in the new initiative for young players in the G League.

Moreover, international players from pro leagues overseas will play a big role in the NBA Draft 2021 picture.

Top 5 prospects to watch for the NBA Draft 2021

The tip-off of the college basketball season is here, and many prospects of the future NBA Draft 2021 class will shine for their teams.

Despite the NBA Draft 2021 being way ahead of us, the pecking order seems set.

In this article, we will look at five good prospects for the NBA Draft 2021. Of course, which team will draft said players is not relevant at the moment. Regardless of which franchise will pick in the top spot, the prospects will be the same.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#5 Usman Garuba

Garuba blocking a shot. Photo Credit: MARCA.

Usman Garuba is a versatile center who dominated the youth categories of Spanish basketball. He made his pro debut with Real Madrid in October 2018 at just 16 years of age.

Moreover, the 6' 8'' athlete played in the EuroLeague at just 17 years old and has played two full years as a professional for Real Madrid.

Garuba is the biggest international player among the prospects of the NBA Draft 2021. His offensive game is not eye-catching for now, but his potential is huge. The 18-year-old could adapt well to the NBA due to his athleticism.

As a backup center for Real Madrid, Garuba averages four points and four rebounds per game in an average of 16 minutes. He is a good finisher around the basket and has shown flashes of great passing.

As Luka Doncic has shown, a Real Madrid player can be effective in the NBA.

#4 Evan Mobley

Photo Credit: USCTrojans.com.

Evan Mobley is an impressive 7-feet center who has elite rim protection abilities. Moreover, Mobley has great offensive skills on the perimeter.

He is an athletic player who will need to add more muscle to his body before entering the NBA Draft 2021. Still, he has great potential and should easily be a Top-5 pick.

According to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index, Mobley is a Top-3 prospect for the NBA Draft 2021.

Mobley's game is well-rounded. He is versatile defensively because he can stay in front of guards and is an elite shot-blocker too. We could expect him to have solid handles and to make shots consistently from mid-range and beyond.