The NBA Draft 2020 concluded earlier this week, and franchises across the league were able to add some exciting young talent to their rosters. Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, and Charlotte Hornets played safe with their picks, while the Denver Nuggets made some interesting choices. In this article, we take a look at some of the talented youngsters that didn't get picked in the NBA Draft 2020 and could be useful options for some teams later in the offseason.

NBA Draft 2020: Top 5 undrafted free agents which teams can pick up

While the top prospects were selected in the first two rounds, there were potentially a few hidden gems that went unnoticed during the event. Here are some players that went undrafted by franchises in the NBA Draft 2020, and could be deserving a contract in the league based on their potential.

#1 Devon Dotson

Devon Dotson

A good ball-handler with a high basketball IQ, Dotson has the potential to be a useful reserve guard for an NBA team. The playmaker from Kansas went undrafted in NBA Draft 2020, but teams could be ready to sign the diminutive floor general, who possesses superb quickness and athleticism.

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly shown interest in Dotson recently, and it makes sense for the six-time champions, considering they just lost Kris Dunn in free agency. Devon Dotson is a brilliant overall defender, and could certainly improve the Bulls back-court.

Growing up in Chicago, Devon Dotson looked up to Derrick Rose and modeled his game after the former MVP. pic.twitter.com/7rGi8fRSOn — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 18, 2020

#2 Killian Tillie

Killian Tillie

The big man out of France should be a perfect fit in the modern NBA: He’s got good size, shot 40% from three last season, is a solid defender, and he’s a high IQ player with a good feel for the game. What held teams back is his lack of athleticism by NBA standards and his medical history which consists of a series of injuries while at Gonzaga, including to his feet and knees (a high concern area for centers).

The Memphis Grizzlies have exhibited an interest in Killian Tillie after he went undrafted in the NBA Draft 2020 and could be a steal for the playoff hopefuls.

