NBA Draft 2021 Prospect Profile: Cade Cunningham

Freshman superstar Cade Cunningham made a splash in his first season with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and will enter the 2021 NBA Draft. He is projected to go as high as first overall, but teams will have many options with such a talented player pool.

Cunningham finished with some outstanding numbers in a very competitive Big 12 conference, averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this year. The 19-year-old has displayed NBA-caliber skills, shooting 40% from three-point range and 43.8% overall.

Cade Cunningham is the first #okstate player to become a Wooden Award finalist. — Marshall Scott (@Marshall_Once) March 26, 2021

With exceptional footwork, dribbling and defending, Cade Cunningham made an excellent case for himself to be the number one pick this year.

Earlier this week, the league announced that the 2021 NBA Draft would begin Thursday, July 29, at 8 PM ET.

Cade Cunningham - 2021 NBA Draft Profile

Big 12 Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals

Point Guard/Shooting Guard

Height: 6' 8"

Weight: 220 lb

Wingspan: 7' 0"

Cade Cunningham has displayed basketball IQ well beyond his years, gaining comparisons to Paul Pierce, Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic for his well-rounded play. The young sharpshooter can certainly help a team at the bottom of the standings in the NBA, but all prospects have different routes to the league.

The NBA uses the lottery draft, with the last-place finisher getting the best chance at the first pick. The current season is set to end just seven days prior to the 2021 NBA Draft, leaving little time for teams to evaluate prospects and make a decision.

Cade Cunningham will become a Detroit Piston on July 29 😎 https://t.co/APvV9CFtjB pic.twitter.com/HlQDsduvfp — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) March 29, 2021

Detroit Pistons fans believe they will get the first pick, but there is still no guarantee in the lottery system.

Cade Cunningham has put together quite the résumé and will be highly sought-after, but each team has a different agenda going into the NBA Draft.

Here are Cunningham's final numbers from the 2020-21 NCAA season:

2020-21 Statistics (Oklahoma State Cowboys)

Games: 27

Points per game: 20.1

Assists per game: 3.5

Rebounds per game: 6.2

FG%: 43.8%

3P%: 40%

FT%: 84.6%

Cade Cunningham 2021 NBA Draft Profile

Big 12 Basketball Tournament - Semifinals

Naturally, social media has taken notice of Cade Cunningham's performance, making him a nightly topic of conversation among fans of the NBA's weaker teams. Cunningham earned high praise, with many teams' fans hoping for their favorite prospect during the draft.

Anthony Edwards x Cade Cunningham x Karl-Anthony Towns.



I could see it. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1nqmJmsRER — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) March 28, 2021

Cade Cunningham plans to join Oklahoma City Thunder as undrafted. pic.twitter.com/kvds3JmaM0 — TM (@TM__OKCfan) April 1, 2021

In all reality, NBA teams will select the players that their front office believes will fit the team's best interests.

Cade Cunningham could fit nicely into many teams' starting five, but his destination won't be certain until the end of July.