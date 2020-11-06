NBA Draft: 5 greatest undrafted players of all time

Going undrafted in the NBA Draft is not something we normally see on the resumes of the greatest players in league history, but there have been some great players whose careers started with a snub. Here, we will rank the five greatest undrafted players in NBA history.

Some talented players in the current NBA went undrafted in their respective NBA Draft night. Fred VanVleet is arguably the best undrafted player in today's era, while JJ Barea and Wesley Matthews are solid pros and are well-respected throughout the league.

This article will take a look at the all-time top 5 undrafted players in league history. Without further ado, let us start.

#5 Wesley Matthews

Undrafted in the 2009 NBA Draft

Foot Locker Three-Point Contest 2015

He might not be the best undrafted player in today's NBA, but Wesley Matthews' career has proven that executives from the 2009 NBA Draft were wrong about his potential.

Matthews made the league with the Utah Jazz and averaged nine points per game in 48 starts (82 appearances overall). In his 11-year NBA career, Matthews averages 13 points per game on 38% from the three-point line.

Among the players who entered the league at the same time as him, Matthews ranks third among made threes (1,663), behind Stephen Curry (2,495) and James Harden (2,324). He ranks fifth among his rookie class in total points, behind Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Curry, and Jrue Holiday.

#4 Avery Johnson

Undrafted in the 1988 NBA Draft

Brooklyn Nets Press Conference Announcing Firing Of Head Coach Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is one of two solid NBA guards who went undrafted during the 1988 NBA Draft, but his career left draft night in the shadows.

Johnson entered the league in 1988 with the Seattle Supersonics and bounced around the league until 1992. Though he could not establish himself in the league during his first four seasons, Johnson played in 233 games, which helped him develop his game.

He found his place in the San Antonio Spurs, and he elevated his game. Johnson played 10 seasons in San Antonio, and averaged 10 points and seven assists per game.

He won the 1999 NBA championship, which was the first in franchise history, and he even made the game-winning shot in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to finish the series.

Johnson played 1054 regular-season games and 90 playoff games, averaging 11 points and six assists in the postseason.