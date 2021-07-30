NBA Draft Results 2021: Who did the Houston Rockets pick? Here's the full list of selections

After a thrilling season, the 2021 NBA Draft Results have rocked the basketball world. The whole league, and consequently the world, was abuzz with rumors and speculation prior to the draft. Backend dealings between the teams were also in overdrive as the NBA franchises rushed to pick and trade their favorites by any means possible.

Houston Rockets NBA Draft Results

While the Detroit Pistons chose NBA Draft favorite, Cade Cunningham as their pick no. 1, the LA Lakers finalized a deal to bring in Washington Wizards star point guard Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook #4 in a match against his new team

The Houston Rockets also enjoyed a wonderful NBA Draft night. Here's a list of all the players the Houston Rockets picked in the 2021 NBA Draft.

#1 Pick No. 2 - Jalen Green (G League Ignite)

The Houston Rockets picked Jalen Green as their Pick No. 2. The 6' 6" shooting guard took an unconventional route to the league by foregoing college. In his G League Ignite career, Jalen averaged 17.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Jalen's high-flying leaps and athleticism make him a wonderful fit for the team. He is a fairly good shooter who can shoot from the arc and the paint. His pace and explosiveness makes him a lethal transition scorer. He is a great scoring addition to the Houston Rockets squad.

The young player has performed incredibly for Team USA at the junior level. He was named the MVP of the 2018 FIBA under-17 World Cup. ESPN ranked him as the No. 1 player in its 2020 recruiting database.

#2 Pick No. 16 - Alperen Sengun (Beskitas)

Alperen Sengun poses after being drafted to the Houston Rockets

6' 10" Turkish center Alperen Sengun has entered the NBA with a lot of behind-the-scenes drama. The Oklahoma City Thunder picked Alperen for the 16th pick and traded him to the Houston Rockets.

According to sources, management in Houston gave the Oklahoma City Thunder their two future first-round picks they acquired from the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons for Sengun. In the 2020-21 season, Alperen averaged 19.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for Beskitas S.J.

Alperen is fast for a player his size. His speed and jump makes him a brilliant paint player. He attacks the basket with viciousness. Although he isn't a great shooter at the moment, he definitely shows the potential to improve as shown in his league matches in Turkey. If he can grow into a more reliable shooter and bulk up; his height, speed, and scoring ability will make him a fearsome big man for the franchise.

#3 Pick No. 23 - Usman Garuba (Real Madrid)

With their 23rd pick acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers, the Houston Rockets have chosen Usman Garuba. Garuba's entry into the NBA from the Spanish league puts him alongside the likes of Luka Doncic. In fact, the 6' 8" Power Forward broke Luka's record as the youngest starter in Real Madrid Baloncesto's history.

Usman is a natural defender. His size and athletic abilities help him protect the rim from the opponents. He can become a great defensive and rebounding asset for the Houston Rockets. Also a good passer, Usman definitely needs to work on his scoring ability.

#4 Pick No. 24 - Josh Christopher (Arizona State)

The almost 6' 5" shooting guard from the Arizona State Sun Devils makes enters the NBA as pick no. 24. The Houston Rockets ended their incredible draft pick haul by selecting Josh Christopher. The franchise had made a prior deal with the Milwaukee Bucks for their no. 24 pick.

The Houston Rockets have truly accomplished the impossible at the 2021 NBA Draft. They have united...



-Hooper Twitter (Green and Christopher)

-Analytics Twitter (Sengun)

-International Hoops Twitter (Garuba and Sengun) — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) July 30, 2021

Christopher is a menacing scorer. His ability to whiz past defenders to finish on the rim or create space and shoot from a distance puts him on the list of the best scorers to look forward to in the NBA. Not a phenomenal passer, Josh has been constantly improving his defense and rebound while playing for Arizona State.

The Houston Rockets' list of new players with incredible potential makes their draft night one of the best in the NBA. The upcoming season will see a lot of team development from the team in red and gold.

