NBA Fanduel lineup and picks: Daily Fantasy prediction for January 10th, 2021

It is Sunday, and on a day where many eyes will be on the NFL wildcard matchups, there is another star-studded eight-game NBA slate full of great Fanduel DFS value picks.

The day begins with a great matchup between Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz against Blake Griffin and the Detriot Pistons. After another six games, involving LeBron James and potentially Kevin Durant, the night will close out with Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors against the 2018 NBA Champions, the Toronto Raptors.

Check out the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season schedule here.

Expect an unexpected name to put up a big performance similar to how Tyrese Maxey did for the Philadelphia 76ers last night as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc amongst the league's top players.

NBA Daily Fantasy FanDuel Picks for today

Most of the best value picks in Sunday's NBA slate are listed in the 5k range or less, allowing you to add superstar talents like Stephen Curry or LeBron James to your NBA DFS lineup.

Below is the list of the top five players you should pick in your NBA FanDuel daily fantasy lineup for January 10th, that have the most value for your salary cap.

Each position has the players FanDuel price, point projections, and value rating from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Stephen Curry

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

FanDuel - $10000 | Opponent - Toronto Raptors | Proj Pts - 44.8 | Value - 4.5x

Stephen Curry has been on a tear to start the 2020-21 NBA season, averaging 30.6 points and 6.8 assists.

Stephen Curry has his 50th career game with 8 threes.



James Harden (21) and Damian Lillard (20) are 2nd and 3rd on that list.



Nobody else in NBA history has 50 games with 7 threes. pic.twitter.com/Wxm4RsSoS0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 9, 2021

You will need to overlook his expensive pricetag as he is likely to have another vintage game against the Toronto Raptors, who have the eighth-worst defense in the league, according to cleaningtheglass.com.

NBA DFS: PG - Coby White

Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets

FanDuel - $6300 | Opponent - LA Clippers | Proj Pts - 32.7 | Value - 5.2x

Coby White has made a huge leap this year in his second season as a professional. The Chicago Bulls' new head coach, Billy Donovan, has given White control of the offense as the starting point guard.

Look for white to score 20+ points against the LA Clippers tonight, who choked away a 22-point lead in their previous outing.

NBA DFS: SG - Malik Beasley

Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers

FanDuel - $5500 | Opponent - San Antonio Spurs | Proj Pts - 29.3 | Value - 5.3x

Malik Beasley is a great Fandual NBA DFS pick listed at 5.3x value.

Malik Beasley showing off the range 🎯pic.twitter.com/UywNYOhl2d — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 10, 2021

Look for Beasley to have another great game in the rematch against the San Antonio Spurs. Last night, he produced 29 points and hit seven three-pointers against the Greg Popovich-led side.

NBA DFS: SG - Jordan Clarkson

Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz - Game Four

FanDuel - $5300 | Opponent - Detriot Pistons | Proj Pts - 25.0 | Value - 4.7x

Jordan Clarkson is a streaky shooter but expect him to go off tonight against the Detriot Pistons, who, according to cleaningtheglass.com, are giving up over 117 points per 100 possessions.