NBA Fanduel lineup and picks: Daily Fantasy prediction for January 7th, 2021

Today's NBA daily fantasy lineup consists of All-Star caliber players such as LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic.

However, to optimize the best NBA DFS lineup, you will need to focus on the value players around the 6-7k price range. This will allow you to have enough of your salary cap to have a strong overall nine-man roster and pick up one superstar player with a price above 9k or higher.

This article will examine the best FanDuel lineup for today's five-game slate, determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performance.

NBA Daily Fantasy FanDuel Picks for today

One can take many different strategies when making an NBA daily fantasy lineup. Some people focus on one team or target a specific player. Regardless of your daily fantasy strategy, the best NBA DFS lineups focus on the value of picks.

Below is a list of the players with great value that will likely put up a strong performance in their respective matchups tonight. Each position has the players Fanduel prices and projections, along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Dejounte Murray

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

$7200 | Opponent - LA Lakers | Proj Pts - 31.7 | Value - 4.4x

Dejounte Murray is a great pick up for your first point guard position with a 4.4x value. The San Antonio Spurs are without Derrick White, so expect Murray to have a larger role in the offense and go for over 20 points and sprinkle in multiple assists.

.@DejounteMurray got after it last night 😤



21 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/9nMFVxOhNM — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 6, 2021

NBA DFS: PG - Ricky Rubio

Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz

$4500 | Opponent - Portland Trail Blazers | Proj Pts - 19.4 | Value - 4.3x

Ricky Rubio is a great pickup at a $4500 price tag. The Spaniard has had a slow scoring start to the season, but is likely to go for a vintage performance against the Portland Trail Blazers, who are in the bottom-five for defensive efficiency.

NBA DFS: SG - Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks

$6900 | Opponent - Memphis Grizzlies | Proj Pts - 36.8 | Value - 5.3x

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, thanks to the All-Star caliber play of Collin Sexton. The third-year guard is averaging 25.1 points on 53.1% shooting. He is a must-have NBA DFS shooting guard with 5.3x value.

Collin Sexton is the first Cavaliers player with 20 points in each of his team's first 6 games of a season since LeBron James in 2004-05.



Sexton is the 4th Cavaliers player to do this in franchise history, joining LeBron, Austin Carr and Bingo Smith. pic.twitter.com/nB6fr3UoVr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 3, 2021

NBA DFS: SG - Caris LeVert

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Clippers

$6500 | Opponent - Philadelphia 76ers | Proj Pts - 29.8 | Value - 4.6x

With Kevin Durant still out due to COVID-19 related issues, Caris LeVert will have a larger role in the offense. The 26-year-old put up 24 points and five assist in his previous outing against the Utah Jazz.

Look for a similar performance out of Levert tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, who gave up 136 points last night.