NBA Draftkings lineup and picks: Daily Fantasy prediction for Jan 7, 2021

Today's NBA DFS slate consists of five-games and includes star-studded players like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic.

With the many early injuries and COVID-related issues that players are sidelined with, it will be important to make high value picks for your DFS fantasy lineup.

This article will examine the top five must-have pickups for today's ten teams, determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performance.

NBA DFS Draftkings picks for today

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat

Today's NBA fantasy slate is full of great value pickups in the 6k or less range. This will allow you to have a solid roster all-around and not be stuck looking for players under 4k to fit the salary cap.

Below is the list of the top five players you should pick in your NBA daily fantasy lineup for January 7th that have the most value for your salary cap.

Each position has the players Draftkings price, point projections, and value rating from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Caris LeVert

Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets

$7400 | Opponent - Philadelphia 76ers | Proj Pts - 30.2 | Value - 4.4x

With Kevin Durant still out due to COVID-19 related issues, Caris LeVert will have a larger role in the offense. The 26-year-old put up 24 points and five assist in his previous outing against the Utah Jazz.

Expect for Levert to put up similar numbers tonight against a 76ers team that gave up 136 points last night to the Washington Wizards.

NBA DFS: SG - Seth Curry

Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers

$5500 | Opponent - Brooklyn Nets | Proj Pts - 26.4 | Value - 4.8x

The $5500 price tag attached to Seth Curry makes him a must-have NBA DFS pick in the shooting guard position.

Curry leads the league in three-point percentage (min. 20 attempts) with a scorching 59.5%.

Curry will likely put up at least 20 points tonight and sprinkle in a couple of assists against a Brooklyn Nets team struggling with their defensive rotations and giving up an average of 111.25 points per game.

NBA DFS: SF - Dorian Finney-Smith

Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks

$4400 | Opponent - Denver Nuggets | Proj Pts - 23.3 | Value - 5.3x

Dorian Finney-Smith will be the cheapest player in your lineup today, but he has a remarkable value at 5.3x. The fifth-year forward has started every game for the Dallas Mavericks this season and is accumulating an average of 28.2 minutes per game.

Look for Dorian Finney Smith to put up a season-high in points against the Denver Nuggets, who rank in the bottom five of the league in defense, according to cleaningtheglass.com.

NBA DFS: PF - Tobias Harris

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

$7500 | Opponent - Brooklyn Nets | Proj Pts - 35.0 | Value - 4.7x

Tobias Harris seems to have found a greater role in the offense with his new coach, Doc Rivers. The 28-year-old is shooting 51.7% from the field in his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers, making him the best Power Forward in today's NBA DFS.

Harris will likely put up another 20-point game and bring down seven or more boards against the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA DFS: C - Andre Drummond

Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers

$8400 | Opponent - Memphis Grizzlies | Proj Pts - 48.8 | Value - 5.8X

Andre Drummond is a must-have at the center position in today's NBA DFS. He will be the most expensive player in your lineup today, but his 48.8 projected points put him at a 5.8 value.

Drummond is averaging a double-double with 16.4 points and 14.1 rebounds. Look for him to notch those numbers up further as he takes on the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

