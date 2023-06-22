"UNREAL INFLUENCE"- NBA fans hail Russell Westbrook as he was named a favorite player by Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Cam Whitmore

As the NBA draft approaches, some of the top prospects have all revealed how Russell Westbrook had a big influence on their games. Victor Wembayama, Scoot Henderson, and Cam Whitmore are all on record crediting the former MVP as their favorite player.
After the draft hopefuls discussed Westbrook's influence, NBA fans began reminding everyone just how impactful the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard has been throughout his career.
Throughout his career, Westbrook has been one of the most dominant guards in NBA history, commanding the ball and making clutch plays throughout his career.
Unfortunately, Westbrook's tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers left his reputation tarnished, and now the veteran guard will look to prove his doubters wrong next season.
Russell Westbrook expected to remain with the LA Clippers
According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, sources around the NBA believe Russell Westbrook will remain with the LA Clippers on a one-year deal for the upcoming season.
"Sources say the team hopes to bring back Russell Westbrook at a hometown discount ($3.8 million) for a year, to be paid next summer with Early Bird Rights (like Nicolas Batum and, formerly with the team, Reggie Jackson)."
Westbrook played 21 regular-season games for the Clippers after joining the team before the trade deadline. In those games, the superstar guard averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 48.9% from the field and 35.6% from deep.
It's worth noting that Westbrook is an unrestricted free agent and is free to discuss contractual terms with any team in the league. There will undoubtedly be multiple suitors for Westbrook over the summer, and some teams may be willing to offer multiple years on a contract, thus providing Westbrook with some stability.
Currently, there's no telling where Westbrook is going to be playing basketball next season. However, Westbrook's influence has inspired generations of basketball players and his legacy within the sport has already been cemented.
No matter what happens this summer, Westbrook has ensured his time in the league has stretched further than the wins and losses columns.