"UNREAL INFLUENCE"- NBA fans hail Russell Westbrook as he was named a favorite player by Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Cam Whitmore

As the NBA draft approaches, some of the top prospects have all revealed how Russell Westbrook had a big influence on their games. Victor Wembayama, Scoot Henderson, and Cam Whitmore are all on record crediting the former MVP as their favorite player.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar



Cam Whitmore and Scoot Henderson list Thunder Legend Russell Westbrook as their favorite player. From the NBA Draft Media Guide.

After the draft hopefuls discussed Westbrook's influence, NBA fans began reminding everyone just how impactful the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard has been throughout his career.

Russell Westbrook continues to inspire and influence the next generation of players with his relentless drive and passion for the game. KD-Russ Thunder will always be remembered as a legendary team.

Aryaman @MeannMuggin

he really was special for so much more than just his production on the court

And for this generation of fans! Im from Brazil and i started to like and "support" the Thunder because of it.

They're the reason I started watching regular basketball too, then became an OKC fan before realizing I'm actually a Russel Westbrook fan

Wow, Westbrook's impact goes beyond the court! The Thunder era was truly iconic and it's wonderful to see how it has inspired the future basketball stars of tomorrow.

the two best players in the draft favorite player is russ ? we move. wemby scoot n cam have offically joined the agenda

🥷🏽 @dbrwnjr Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar



Westbrook always gon be stamped as one of the best don't let Twitter fool you

Sylk 🤎 @simplyysylk Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar



I'm not surprised. Okc Russ was a monster and so exciting to watch

Tom @TomTarizzle Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar



how people feel about Westbrook is a litmus test for their appreciation of basketball.

Kyyyyy @FreshnClean99 twitter.com/brandonrahbar/… Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar



My guy influenced generations

Demi By Nature @Lord_D3mi Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar



Interesting how others that are supposed to know ball had to question this

Throughout his career, Westbrook has been one of the most dominant guards in NBA history, commanding the ball and making clutch plays throughout his career.

Unfortunately, Westbrook's tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers left his reputation tarnished, and now the veteran guard will look to prove his doubters wrong next season.

Russell Westbrook expected to remain with the LA Clippers

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, sources around the NBA believe Russell Westbrook will remain with the LA Clippers on a one-year deal for the upcoming season.

"Sources say the team hopes to bring back Russell Westbrook at a hometown discount ($3.8 million) for a year, to be paid next summer with Early Bird Rights (like Nicolas Batum and, formerly with the team, Reggie Jackson)."

Westbrook played 21 regular-season games for the Clippers after joining the team before the trade deadline. In those games, the superstar guard averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 48.9% from the field and 35.6% from deep.

It's worth noting that Westbrook is an unrestricted free agent and is free to discuss contractual terms with any team in the league. There will undoubtedly be multiple suitors for Westbrook over the summer, and some teams may be willing to offer multiple years on a contract, thus providing Westbrook with some stability.

Currently, there's no telling where Westbrook is going to be playing basketball next season. However, Westbrook's influence has inspired generations of basketball players and his legacy within the sport has already been cemented.

No matter what happens this summer, Westbrook has ensured his time in the league has stretched further than the wins and losses columns.

