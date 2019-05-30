NBA Finals 2019: 3 heated battles to watch out for

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant

It is a year since Golden State's clean sweep of the Cavaliers, and they're back this year, hoping to repeat that performance. Getting to the Finals has been constant for them for the past five years.

However, if they maintain their streak this year, Golden State will become the fourth team in NBA history to win three or more titles in a row. The Raptors, on the other hand, are just as eager for the title, although for a different reason.

It is the first time, in the franchise history that Toronto have made it to the finals. Their patience has paid off after being ousted by the Cavaliers for three straight years. A Finals victory implies a championship not only to a different city but to a different country altogether. The Raptors have beaten Golden State in both their matches this season, a streak which they would hope to continue.

Let us take a look at the critical battles in this matchup:

#1 The Klaw against KD

One of the best moves made by the Raptors this season was trading DeMar DeRozan to the Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard. He has easily been one of the best players for the team and has had arguably his best season so far, averaging 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

In the playoffs, these numbers have gone up as he averages 31.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year is also shooting 87.5% at the free-throw line. He will undoubtedly strike terror into Golden State's hopes of winning the title.

Kevin Durant, Kawhi's counterpart at Golden State, happens to be just as good as him, if not better. The two-time Finals MVP would be looking to add one more award to his collection. Throughout the regular season, he has averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. A calf injury against the Rockets in game 5 of the Conference Semi-Finals has kept him out ever since. He is also set to miss Game 1 of the Finals but will hopefully be back for Game 2.

