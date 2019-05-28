NBA Finals 2019: 3 reasons why Golden State Warriors will do a three-peat

Golden State Warriors are looking for a three-peat

The Golden State Warriors have reached their fifth consecutive NBA finals. They have won three out of the last four championships and are looking for a three-peat.

The Warriors started off their playoff campaign with a 4-2 win in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers. Then they fended of the challenge of the Houston Rockets with another 4-2 win.

In the Western Conference finals, the Warriors rolled over the Portland Trail Blazers, winning the series 4-0.

Kevin Durant was spectacular during the early parts of the playoff. And since his injury, Stephen Curry has been destroying opponents for fun.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are playing like All-Stars too, and the Warriors are looking invincible. Even the role players have started to put things together. Quinn Cook, Kevon Looney and Alfonzo McKinnie are getting valuable minutes.

Here, let's have a look at three reasons why the Golden State Warriors seem set for a three peat:

#3 Experienced supporting cast

Andre Iguodala is still a key part of the Warriors setup

The Golden State Warriors are just the second team in NBA history to reach five straight NBA finals. And they have won 8 of the last 9 matches in the NBA finals against a LeBron James led team.

The Warriors are very experienced when it comes to performing in the NBA finals. Andrew Bogut and Andre Iguodala have both won championships and are expected to play key roles again. The Warriors are also getting great support from Quinn Cook and Kevon Looney, and they have championship-winning experience with the team too.

DeMarcus Cousins is also expected to return to the lineup during the finals, and it will be very difficult to contain him if he is fully fit. The Warriors wouldn't be bothered at all about the pressure of playing in the NBA finals.

