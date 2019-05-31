NBA Finals 2019: 3 Talking points from Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 1

24 years in the making and they did not disappoint.

Since 2015, the Warriors were 4-0 in Game 1s of the NBA Finals and were riding a solid 12-game Game 1 winning streak in the playoffs. Well, that was before Raptors decided to make their first ever NBA Finals games memorable in more ways than anyone could possibly imagine.

The hosts led the majority of the game and never took their foot off the gas, eventually coming through with a 118-109 statement win over the mighty Warriors. The Raptors were unflinching in their approach throughout the game as they gave their dynamic home crowd one more reason to cheer on the streets all night.

"We know that they're human. They're a great basketball team, talented players, high basketball-IQ players," Leonard said. "You just got to go out there and compete, take the challenge."

The Golden State superteam did seem human when even the addition of DeMarcus Cousins into the Game 1 lineup against Toronto didn't bear fruits as they'd expected.

The city of Toronto is hosting the NBA Finals for the first time since the Raptors joined the league as an expansion team in the year 1995. And boy are they lighting up the Jurassic Park on a nightly basis!

Let's take a look at a few key takeaways from this rapturous Toronto win over the dumbstruck 2-time defending champs.

#1 Pascal Siakam shows why he deserves the MIP award this year

Pascal Siakam held true to his nickname

Spicy P cooked the Warriors singlehandedly on a night when Leonard was struggling to find his footing. The Cameroon native shot a blazing 14-of-17 (82%) from the field and finished his first ever Finals game with a playoff career-high total of 32 points.

In his 40 minutes on the court, the 25-year-old pulled down 8 boards (3 of which were on the offensive glass), dished out 5 assists and swatted the ball away twice; all this production with just 2 turnovers throughout the game.

"I think we did pretty good job at home," Siakam said. "The fans are amazing, man. I just want to say that. From coming out for warmup to the end of the game, it was just the support and then going crazy. I've never seen anything like that."

While Leonard ended with an uncharacteristic 23 points (on 10-12 from the FT line), the Warriors had no answer whatsoever for the finalist of this year's 'Most Improved Player' award.

