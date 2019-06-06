NBA Finals 2019: 3 Talking points from Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 3

For a change, we have a much-needed tussle in the Finals this year.

Despite not having key players due to injuries, many experts projected a Golden State win in game 3 citing the energy the home crowd brings, and of course, the resilience of the defending champs. However, the Raptors made sure to take care of business and capitalise on the vulnerable GSW squad, eventually stealing a convincing 123-109 win on the road.

"They outplayed us. They deserved it," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "I'm very proud of our effort, and now we just got to bounce back and hopefully get back here in here Friday night and hopefully get a little healthier and get some guys back."

It's been a welcome sight to witness an NBA Finals that still hangs in the balance with an unpredictable result even after three games. Both teams have exhibited inhuman levels of toughness to reach to this point and are willing to lay it out on every possession in the ongoing series as well.

Let's take a look at a few key takeaways from this majestic road win by the Raptors over the ailing Warriors squad.

#1 The Klaw got help: All five starters scored in double digits for the visitors

Toronto was one tough squad to defend in Game 3

When scoring is coming from all corners of the floor, it's hard to put a stop to the bleeding. Kawhi went about his business, and eased his way to a team-high total of 30 points, but what truly caught attention was the contribution from his entourage.

Each player from the Raptors' starting lineup scored at least 17 points along with 11 clutch points from VanVleet off the bench. Lowry chipped in with 23 points and 9 assists while center Marc Gasol finished with 17 of his own. Serge Ibaka had as much points as he had blocks, making him the first player to record 6 blocks off the bench in an NBA Finals.

One of the respectable showings came from veteran shooter Danny Green who contributed 18 in his best game of the playoffs – including six three-pointers. He was 5-of-6 from downtown at one point in the game, but then went on to miss three of his next four shots from deep.

