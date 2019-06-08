NBA Finals 2019: 3 Talking Points from Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors - Game 4

Shubham Pant FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 08 Jun 2019, 15:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Golden State Warriors are having a real crisis without Kevin Durant

The Toronto Raptors took on the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, the home of the Warriors. With the Raptors up 2-1, everyone expected the Warriors to even up the series at 2-2 and then head to Toronto for Game 5.

But to everyone's surprise, Golden State Warriors suffered another defeat at the hands of the Kawhi-led Toronto Raptors, losing the game 92-105, and the Raptors take a mammoth 3-1 lead home for Game 5, which is to be played on Monday night.

So without further ado, here are the 3 biggest talking points from Game 4 of the 2019 NBA finals:

#3 Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney made a strong return to the lineup, but to no avail

Klay was great in Game 4

Klay Thompson, one half of the famous Splash brothers, missed his first playoff game ever in Game 3, sitting out with a strained left hamstring. He returned for Game 4 tonight and was superb in the 42 minutes he was on the court for the Warriors.

Thompson scored a team high 28 points and was very efficient, making 11 of his 18 shots and was 60% from beyond the 3 point line, making 6 out of 10. He also had 3 rebounds and 2 assists. He was a non factor on the defensive end as he could not rack up any steals or blocks.

Kevon Looney was a surprise inclusion on the bench for Game 4 after Steve Kerr had said that he expected Looney to miss the remainder of the series with a fractured cartilage near his right collarbone. He recovered well enough to play a solid 20 minutes tonight from the bench.

He scored 10 points in a backup role, making 5 of his 8 shots and grabbed 6 rebounds along with an assist. He turned over the ball just once and had a great game. The Warriors, even though Klay stepped up tonight, need more from the Splash brothers if they want to stay in the series, especially if Durant cannot return for Game 5.

1 / 3 NEXT