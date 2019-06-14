NBA Finals 2019: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors - Game 6

The Toronto Raptors are your 2019 NBA Champions

The NBA 2018-19 season came to an end last night with the Toronto Raptors defeating the Golden State Warriors for the third time on the road this series. After some really good back-and-forth action, the Raptors held on to their lead to record a four-point victory and the crowd at the Jurassic Park erupted in joy while the fans at the Oracle Arena hit early exits.

Kawhi Leonard was named the Finals MVP and he has successfully stopped the Warriors' three-peat attempt. This is the second time that he has stopped a team from three-peating and there is no doubt in my mind that he will go down as one of the greatest two-way players to ever play this sport. In this article, we take a look at three talking points from the Raptors' title-winning Game 6 in Oakland.

#3 Klay Thompson's tears ACL after landing awkwardly on a dunk attempt

The entire NBA free agency situation changed last night

The Warriors lost Kevin Durant, who tore his Achilles tendon couple of nights back and were low on confidence in Game 6. With Stephen Curry struggling, Klay Thompson was their only reliable scoring option and he was on fire knocking three-pointers with ease.

He scored 30 points in 32 minutes of action going 8-for-12 from the field, including 4-for-6 from downtown. However, he injured his knee with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter after landing awkwardly on a dunk attempt.

What is more impressive is the fact that Thompson made both his free-throw attempts and told Steve Kerr that he would continue before getting subbed out. It was later revealed that he has torn his ACL and the entire free agency situation changed last night due to his injury.

Thompson missed the entire fourth quarter but still finished the night as the Warriors' highest scorer and this shows how effective he was. He was also in his elements on the defensive end and accumulated 2 steals.

