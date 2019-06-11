NBA Finals 2019: Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 5 MVP

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST News 35 // 11 Jun 2019, 18:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2019 NBA Finals - Game Five

Final Score: Golden State Warriors 106 - 105 Toronto Raptors

MVP: Stephen Curry (31 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists on 43.4 % shooting)

Game 5 in Toronto was an absolute thriller! The Golden State Warriors, who were facing elimination, managed to hold off the Raptors and take the series back to Oracle Arena. Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be the final game played at the famous arena before the team moves to San Francisco.

Kevin Durant returned for Game 5, as expected, and showed us why he is considered to be the best player in the NBA right now. However, Durant suffered an achilles injury in the second quarter after scoring 11 points in 12 minutes of action.

With Durant out, Stephen Curry took over and led the Warriors home. He scored 31 points on 10-for-23 shooting, including 5-for-14 from downtown. Curry also had 8 rebounds and 7 assists to make sure the Warriors go back to Oracle Arena for one last home game.

He started the game hot, scoring 14 points in the first quarter to give the Warriors a 34-28 lead. With 1:22 left in the final period, Curry knocked down a 25-foot three-pointer off an assist from Andre Iguodala to tie the game.

While it was definitely Curry who kept the Warriors in the game with his timely plays, Klay Thompson had a very strong performance. The other splash brother scored 26 points on 7-for-13 three-point shooting.

The Toronto Raptors had contributions from the entire team which kept them in the game, but costly turnovers down the stretch proved to be their undoing. Kawhi Leonard had 14 points in the first half and was held to just 1 in the third quarter, thanks to excellent defense by the Warriors.

The series now travels back to Oakland as the Warriors, behind Stephen Curry, attempt to win Game 6 and put on a show in Oracle Arena for the fans one last time.