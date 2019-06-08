NBA Finals 2019: Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors - Game 4 MVP

Davion Moore FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 9 // 08 Jun 2019, 10:51 IST

The Raptors have now taken a 3-1 lead over the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a tough position. Earlier today, the Toronto Raptors beat the defending champions 105-92. So, the Raptors have a 3-1 lead over the Dubs.

On Monday, the series will continue in Toronto. If the Raptors win that game, they will seal their maiden NBA Championship. The Raptors are one win away, but the Warriors are experienced champions. If both teams continue playing at this rate, fans are in for an exciting finish to the Finals.

After losing Game 2 in Toronto, the Raptors are on a mission. They pulled off a 14-point win in Game 3 and gained a 2-1 lead over the Warriors. In Game 4, the Raptors pulled off another impressive road win. They accomplished a feat that not many other teams have. They beat the Warriors twice in Oakland. Their win over Golden State in Game 4 was impressive, and it was because of an excellent performance from their marquee player Kawhi Leonard.

Game 4 MVP: Kawhi Leonard

The Klaw played well for the Raptors

Stat line: 36 points on 11-of-22 (50%) shooting, 12 rebounds, 4 steals, 0 turnovers

Kawhi Leonard was incredible in this game. The calm, quiet forward took over when his team needed him the most. He finished the game with 36 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals.

At half-time, Leonard was the only Raptor in double figures. He led the team with 14 points and shot roughly 41 percent from the field. It was a sloppy half for both teams, but Leonard kept his team alive. Then, Leonard took over in the second half.

In the third quarter, Leonard and Ibaka helped the Raptors pull away from the Warriors. Both players combined for 24 points as the Raptors went on a 20-6 run against the Warriors. Contributions from both players gave Toronto a significant lead over the Warriors. In other words, both players led their team to victory.

For Leonard, this is his eighth 30-point game on the road in the 2019 playoffs. If The Klaw keeps up this level of play, the Raptors will win their first championship. All it takes now is one more win.

Other notable performances

Klay Thompson - 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting, 6-of-10 from 3-point

Stephen Curry - 27 points on 9-of-22 shooting, 6 assists, 4 rebounds

Serge Ibaka - 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks