NBA Finals 2019: Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors - Game 6 MVP

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 28 // 14 Jun 2019, 16:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kyle Lowry was easily the best player for the Raptors in Game 6

Stat line: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals on 56.25 % shooting

With a chance to close out the series and win their first NBA title in the franchise history, in the absence of All-Star Kevin Durant, the Toronto Raptors played stellar basketball to clinch a 4-point victory and become the 2019 NBA Champions.

Kyle Lowry started the game hot, scoring 11 straight points for the Raptors to give them a head start. He finished the quarter with 15 points (4-for-4 from three-point line) but the Warriors still trailed by only one point.

Lowry was also very impressive passing the ball and dished out 10 assists. While Lowry has always been known as a good passer, credits also need to be given to his teammates for knocking them down at a very high efficiency last night.

The 33-year-old point guard was also his usual self on the defensive end and picked up five fouls. He was +16 on the night and had by far his best game of the season, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

With 2:14 remaining in the final period, he knocked down a 14-footer two pointer to extend the Raptors' lead to six points. With the Raptors eventually winning the game 114-110, Kyle Lowry got his hands on the highly coveted Larry O'Brien trophy for the first time in his career.

While Kawhi Leonard has been rightly adjudged the Finals MVP, Kyle Lowry deserves a lot more praise than he gets from the analysts for leading the Raptors to their maiden championship with a new head coach, Nick Nurse, after losing the franchise player, DeMar DeRozan.

The 13-year veteran has also been named an All-Star for the fifth straight time in his career and averaged 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game in the regular season.