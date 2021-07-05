NBA Finals 2021 Player Analysis: Here's what Brook Lopez needs to do to ensure the Milwaukee Bucks are victorious

The Milwaukee Bucks have made it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 and starting center Brook Lopez has been a major piece of their run. He stepped up whenever his team needed him the most and delivered with incredible production, either scoring points in the paint or shooting a three off the catch.

With two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's return status still up in the air, Brook Lopez will have to step up once again. He surprised a lot of people with his Game 5 performance in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks and we should expect another such outing by the seven-foot big man.

Brook Lopez's role with the Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over Onyeka Okongwu

Brook Lopez did a little bit of everything for the Milwaukee Bucks. He blocks shots, shoots threes, post-ups in the paint, operates the pick and roll, and even rebounds at a high clip. Lopez has started every single playoff game for the Milwaukee Bucks in the past three years and knows the team quite well.

He has always been the starting center and his ability to stretch the floor makes him the perfect center to be paired with Giannis Antetokounmpo. He can be the perfect screener in a pick-and-roll setting where if Antetokounmpo drives in and faces a wall, he can kick it back out to Lopez for an open three. Moreover, he can also keep the opposing big man occupied so the Greek Freak gets an open lane to the rim.

Brook Lopez also has a great post-up game. His turnaround hook shot is pure and he is averaging 57% shooting from the field in the 2021 NBA playoffs. He is incredible at catching lobs and dunking with authority and can dribble and pull up near the paint on 3-6 foot shots.

Giannis LOVES this slam from Brook Lopez 😳 pic.twitter.com/yWTyhmfou4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2021

Brook Lopez is also the team's third-highest rebounder and most importantly he cleans up the glass during offensive possessions to give the Bucks second chance opportunities. He is, in fact, the team's leading offensive rebounder as Antetokounmpo's boards are usually on the defensive end.

Brook Lopez's performances in the 2021 NBA playoffs so far

Brook Lopez has been one of the most consistent players for the Milwaukee Bucks in terms of doing what is asked of him. If he ever has a low scoring game, it's because he didn't get shot attempts. But whenever Lopez is asked to do more than usual, he delivers.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo hurt and sidelined, Brook Lopez stepped up to the challenge and dropped an NBA playoff career-high 33 points in Game 5. That gave the Milwaukee Bucks a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. He also grabbed seven boards with four being offensive, blocked four shots, and got two steals in 37 minutes.

He is averaging 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in the 2021 NBA playoffs at an amazing 57/35/87 shooting split. However, he has dropped five games with 15+ points including two outings with 25+ points. Lopez has grabbed double-digit rebounds twice in this postseason and has had five games with 3+ blocks including a dominant Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets when he swatted away six shots.

Brook Lopez shot 77.8% (14-18 FG) tonight. That's the 4th-best FG percentage in a 30-point game in Bucks postseason history. pic.twitter.com/ykhedSkZsN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 2, 2021

Brook Lopez's key responsibilities against Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals

Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo in action against Deandre Ayton [Source: The Athletic]

If available to play, Giannis Antetokounmpo will need the paint to operate at the best of his capabilities. He is one of the greatest at finishing near the rim and is the most efficient in the restricted area. Antetokounmpo has a very limited midrange and outside the game, he mainly operates in the paint and Brook Lopez will have to move out to the three-point line once again.

The Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton is leading the league in FG% and TS% in the 2021 NBA playoffs and he too lives in the paint. Lopez will need to occasionally come for weak-side help and double Ayton or try and block his shot. On the other side of the floor, if Lopez can keep Ayton occupied, it will give Antetokounmpo room to operate.

Jrue lob to Brook Lopez 🔥



Bucks can feel it pic.twitter.com/us5k74Ispz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2021

However, if Giannis doesn't return in time for the NBA Finals, for the few games he is going to miss, Brook Lopez will have to reinsert himself with authority just like he did in Game 5 against Atlanta. He will have to give more high-scoring games and compliment Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Brook Lopez needs to maintain his rebounding and rim protection while also doing the little things he does best, like catching lobs and grabbing second-chance points.

