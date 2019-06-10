NBA Finals Game 5 Injury Report: Kevin Durant could return, Klay Thompson update and more

Tristan Elliott

Kevin Durant has not played since Game 5 of the second-round against the Houston Rockets

After a long and grueling season, the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors are currently fighting it out to be crowned 2019 NBA champions. The Warriors entered the series as heavy favorites, although the Raptors have raced into a 3-1 lead - putting the franchise on the verge of a first championship.

Ahead of Game 5, a number of players are continuing to battle injury problems, and here are all the latest updates you need to know.

Kevin Durant - Calf Injury - Game Time Decision

Kevin Durant's continued absence has been a huge blow for the Warriors

Kevin Durant was the standout performer during the opening weeks of the 2019 playoffs. Over 11 appearances, the 30-year-old averaged 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, although he has not played since sustaining a calf injury during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Durant's injury has been a source of frustration for the Warriors throughout the Finals, although ESPN's Nick Friedell is reporting that KD could return tonight:

The Golden State Warriors have listed forward Kevin Durant as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

The news comes after the Warriors star practiced with his teammates for the first time since injuring his right calf on May 8 against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals. Head coach Steve Kerr was optimistic that Durant could play Monday if he went through Sunday's practice without any issues.

If Durant did get substantial work in Sunday, it wasn't much. On top of the fact that Durant walked to the floor after the rest of his teammates, once cameras and media left the arena bowl, he was one of the first players back into the Warriors' locker room after the team's brief workout.

If Durant makes a return tonight, the Warriors are likely to limit his minutes.

