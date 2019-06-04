×
NBA Finals Injury Report: Kevin Durant should return this week, Kawhi Leonard dealing with knee injury and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
66   //    04 Jun 2019, 16:08 IST

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant are among the players currently dealing with injuries
Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant are among the players currently dealing with injuries

After a long and grueling season, the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors are currently fighting it out to be crowned 2019 NBA champions. Thanks to an inspired Game 1 performance from Pascal Siakam, Toronto led the series going into Sunday night's game, however, DeMarcus Cousins dominated Game 2 to help the Warriors tie the series at 1-1.

The Warriors and Raptors now face back-to-back games at Oracle Arena, and injuries remain the major talking point. Both teams have a number of ailing players heading into Wednesday night's game, and here we will examine all the latest injury updates ahead of Game 3.

Kevin Durant - Calf Injury - Could Return For Game 4

Kevin Durant has missed the Warriors' last seven games
Kevin Durant has missed the Warriors' last seven games

Kevin Durant was the standout performer during the opening weeks of the 2019 playoffs. Over 11 appearances, the 30-year-old averaged 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, although Durant has not played since sustaining a calf injury during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. 

KD traveled with the Warriors for Games 1 and 2 in Toronto, although he was listed as inactive for both matches. However, when speaking to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne ahead of the Warriors' Game 2 win, head coach Steve Kerr offered positive news regarding Durant's status:

It's feasible. But again, it's really a day-to-day thing. If we had a crystal ball we would have known a long time ago what we were dealing with. It's just an injury - there's been a lot of gray area.

Multiple reports had suggested that Durant would play in Game 3 if the Warriors fell to a 2-0 series deficit, however, after leveling the series, KD's return is less pressing for the reigning champions.

Tags:
NBA Golden State Warriors Toronto Raptors Kevin Durant Kawhi Leonard NBA Injury Updates NBA Finals 2019
