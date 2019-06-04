NBA Finals Injury Report: Kevin Durant should return this week, Kawhi Leonard dealing with knee injury and more

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant are among the players currently dealing with injuries

After a long and grueling season, the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors are currently fighting it out to be crowned 2019 NBA champions. Thanks to an inspired Game 1 performance from Pascal Siakam, Toronto led the series going into Sunday night's game, however, DeMarcus Cousins dominated Game 2 to help the Warriors tie the series at 1-1.

The Warriors and Raptors now face back-to-back games at Oracle Arena, and injuries remain the major talking point. Both teams have a number of ailing players heading into Wednesday night's game, and here we will examine all the latest injury updates ahead of Game 3.

Kevin Durant - Calf Injury - Could Return For Game 4

Kevin Durant has missed the Warriors' last seven games

Kevin Durant was the standout performer during the opening weeks of the 2019 playoffs. Over 11 appearances, the 30-year-old averaged 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, although Durant has not played since sustaining a calf injury during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

KD traveled with the Warriors for Games 1 and 2 in Toronto, although he was listed as inactive for both matches. However, when speaking to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne ahead of the Warriors' Game 2 win, head coach Steve Kerr offered positive news regarding Durant's status:

It's feasible. But again, it's really a day-to-day thing. If we had a crystal ball we would have known a long time ago what we were dealing with. It's just an injury - there's been a lot of gray area.

Multiple reports had suggested that Durant would play in Game 3 if the Warriors fell to a 2-0 series deficit, however, after leveling the series, KD's return is less pressing for the reigning champions.

