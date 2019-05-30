NBA Finals Injury Report: Updates on Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins set for return and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 78 // 30 May 2019, 04:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Golden State Warriors are hoping for the returns of Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins

After a long season of highs and lows, the NBA Finals are finally here. The 2019 Finals will see the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors, and the Warriors enter the series as the heavy favorites. Steve Kerr's back-to-back champions are regarded as one of the best teams in NBA history, while Toronto is making their first Finals appearance in franchise history.

However, despite the Warriors holding the advantage in terms of talent and experience, injuries could play a big part. The Warriors have been struck by injuries in recent weeks, and the participation of a number of key players is in doubt ahead of the Finals. So, ahead of Game 1 on Thursday, here are all the latest injury updates you need to know.

Kevin Durant: Calf Injury - Could Return Next Week

Kevin Durant looks set to miss Games 1 and 2 of the Finals

Kevin Durant was enjoying a stellar start to the 2019 postseason, although he has not played since sustaining a calf injury during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors have won all five games without the 2014 MVP, but Steve Kerr has highlighted his desire for Durant to return as soon as possible.

Durant has travelled with the Warriors to Toronto, however, ESPN is reporting that the 30-year-old will miss the first two games of the series:

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant traveled on the team's charter to Toronto on Tuesday ahead of Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, even though he has been officially ruled out of Game 1 with a strained right calf.

The All-Star forward has been shooting on his own but has yet to do any on-court work with his teammates as he continues the rehab process, coach Steve Kerr said. The Warriors said Friday that they were hopeful that Durant could return at some point in the series.

1 / 3 NEXT