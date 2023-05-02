NBA Finals MVP: Who is the current betting favorite? 

The NBA playoffs are down to the conference semifinals with eight teams remaining. Many stars are still alive, leading their teams for a shot at the championship. Who will be the NBA Finals MVP?

The current betting favorite is Jayson Tatum at +270 on some sites. The Boston Celtics are down 1-0 in their series against the Philadelphia Sixers. Tatum will need to lead the Celtics to a comeback in order to take his team to the Finals again for a chance at the award. Tatum and the Celtics lost to the Warriors in the Finals last season.

ClutchPoints Betting @CPBetting



Jayson Tatum (+380) There’s a new favorite to win NBA Finals MVP…Jayson Tatum (+380) There’s a new favorite to win NBA Finals MVP…🍀 Jayson Tatum (+380) https://t.co/MH6pmGrLTe

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tatum is averaging 28.9 points per game during the postseason. He put up a monstrous 30.1 ppg during the regular season.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is behind Tatum at +500. Jokic started slow in the playoffs but has been on a recent tear. He has put up 39, 24, 28 and 43 points respectively in his last four games. The Nuggets have a 2-0 series lead on the Phoenix Suns.

Could Joel Embiid win MVP and Finals MVP?

Sixers center Joel Embiid is likely to be the NBA MVP. It would be the first time he will win the prestigious award. He is currently at +600 to add NBA Finals MVP to his trophy case. His odds are a bit surprising given his health.

Embiid missed two playoff games with a knee injury and his status to return is unknown. Embiid led the NBA in scoring with 33.1 points per game in the regular season. He averaged only 20.0 points per game in his three playoff games against the Nets.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Steph Curry has been a walking nightmare for LeBron James.



LeBron should be at least a little bit scared Steph Curry has been a walking nightmare for LeBron James.LeBron should be at least a little bit scared https://t.co/N0BFXhVUtp

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is also at +600. Curry made history with the most points ever in a Game 7 when he dropped 50 on the Sacramento Kings.

Curry won the Finals MVP in 2022 when his team beat the Celtics. It was the first time he won the award despite winning four NBA titles.

Curry would be a strong case to win back-to-back Finals MVP if he can lead the Warriors to another Finals appearance.

LeBron James is a bit more of a longshot at 11/1. He has won Finals MVP four times, while also lifting the NBA title. James is averaging 22.2 ppg, 11.2 rbg and 5.2 apg this postseason.

Poll : 0 votes