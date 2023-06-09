NBA Finals- When Elgin Baylor poured in a Finals record 61 points against the Celtics in 1962

Elgin Baylor rocked the NBA with his talent in the early years of its inception. The Lakers legend was among the few stars in the game who deserved a championship. However, he happened to play in the Boston Celtics' dominant era led by the late Bill Russell.

Baylor ended his career going 0-7 in the finals. He faced the Celtics six times and the New York Knicks once. The yesteryear All-Star forward achieved plenty of laurels and built his legacy through his individual performances.

One of the biggest highlights of his NBA career came during the 1962 finals against the Boston Celtics. Baylor led the Lakers to a commanding 3-2 series lead on the back of a record 61-point outing on April 14th, 1962. He dominated that contest, shooting 47.8% and 17-of-19 from the floor. Baylor also had 22 rebounds.

It was a monumental effort considering he went up against the best defensive center of all time, Bill Russell, during that game. The Lakers won the contest 126-121 on Boston's home floor, giving themselves a chance to close the Celtics at home the next game.

However, they fell short in Games 6 and 7, losing the series 4-3. Baylor scored 34 points in Game 6 and 41 in Game 7, but that wasn't enough to throw the Celtics off, who just happened to have a better team.

Elgin Baylor's record stands tall after 61 years

There have been many unbeatable records in the NBA. Some have been breached, while others seem too far-fetched to be surpassed. Elgin Baylor's 61-point finals record is one of those that may not ever be broken.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Dunk Pioneer

All-NBA 1st Team 10 of 1st 11 seasons

71 PTS, 25 REB

61 PTS, 22 REB in NBA Finals

Avg 38/19/5 while on military duty (played w/ Lakers on weekends)



RIP ELGIN BAYLOR (1934-2021)Dunk PioneerAll-NBA 1st Team 10 of 1st 11 seasons71 PTS, 25 REB61 PTS, 22 REB in NBA FinalsAvg 38/19/5 while on military duty (played w/ Lakers on weekends) RIP ELGIN BAYLOR (1934-2021)◾️ Dunk Pioneer◾️ All-NBA 1st Team 10 of 1st 11 seasons◾️ 71 PTS, 25 REB◾️ 61 PTS, 22 REB in NBA Finals◾️ Avg 38/19/5 while on military duty (played w/ Lakers on weekends)https://t.co/UfEtLCOeIl

The NBA has tremendous talent right now. The game has developed more offensively with the 3-ball explosion. However, unlike in previous years, teams aren't that top-heavy anymore. Ball movement, motion offense and equal opportunities are the mantras several sides stick to, denying the opportunity for many stars to score at a high rate.

The regular season is a lot different to the playoffs. Players can score 60 points easily in such games. However, postseason basketball adds a limitation due to more physical defensive coverages and emphasis on ball movement.

Greats like Rick Barry (55 points), Michael Jordan (55 points), Jerry West (53 points) and LeBron James (51 points) have been closest to breaking Elgin Baylor's record. Jordan did break the all-time playoffs scoring record with a 63-point outing against the Celtics, though.

