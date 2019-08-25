NBA Free Agency 2019: 5 Most overrated moves of the offseason

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 35 // 25 Aug 2019, 23:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kyrie Irving swapped the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets

This year's free agency class was among the most stacked in NBA History, and the opening hours of the 2019 offseason were perhaps the most exciting of all-time. Kevin Durant announced his blockbuster decision to join the Brooklyn Nets just minutes after free agency began, and he was followed by an influx of stars moving to new teams.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard kept the league waiting, but eventually rocked the NBA by signing for the Los Angeles Clippers alongside Paul George. In a week of madness, more than half of the leagues All-Star's had swapped sides, while NBA teams had collectively smashed the previous spending record.

Nevertheless, it seems as though a number of teams got caught up in the madness, and not every move appears to be a home run. So, with the 2019 offseason drawing to a close, here we will examine the five most overrated moves of the summer.

#5 Derrick Rose to the Detroit Pistons

Derrick Rose managed to rebuild his career during an 18-month spell with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Derrick Rose was one of the NBA's best stories of the 2018-19 season, as the former All-Star came back from the brink of retirement to establish himself as one of the leagues best backup guards. Memorable moments included a 50-point game, and Detroit's decision to hand him a two-year $15 million contract was praised by the NBA media and fans alike.

However, the Pistons needed to improve their starting lineup during free agency, and Rose's deal took up much of their remaining cap space. Rose's injury issues also resurfaced during the second half of last season, and he won't get much help in a poor Detroit reserve unit. Ultimately, the veteran is a bad fit for the Pistons, and his much-hyped move won't yield the desired results.

1 / 5 NEXT