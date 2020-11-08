NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 best destinations for DeMarcus Cousins ahead of the 2020-21 season

DeMarcus Cousins is one of the most skilled offensive centers the NBA has seen in recent years. The player's ability to stretch the floor, combined with his overwhelming interior presence led to the former Sacramento Kings star earning the label of the best center in the NBA.

Despite a move to the LA Lakers ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season, DeMarcus Cousins be available in the NBA Free Agency 2020 and is looking for a franchise that will take a chance on him.

The big man's last two seasons have been ravaged by injuries and it remains to be seen if he can recover his mobility and athleticism. NBA trade rumors suggest that DeMarcus Cousins is looking to land on a contending team, although his unique skill set would make him a decent fit on most NBA rosters.

With that in mind, here are 5 teams that could be the best destinations for DeMarcus Cousins next season.

#5 Detroit Pistons

While the Detroit Pistons are not a contending team by any stretch of the imagination, the side would still provide a very good fit for DeMarcus Cousins.

While Christian Wood has done well at the five, the roster needs more depth at center. The Pistons' lack of options means DeMarcus Cousins will almost certainly get big minutes for the franchise.

The Pistons have other veteran players on the roster and Cousins could form a productive partnership with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose in Detroit.

Given that the 30-year-old is coming back from yet another major injury, it may be reasonable for him to restart his career at a franchise that does not have pressure to contend.

#4 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks were considered the dark horses of the Western Conference heading into the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Despite their injury-laced exit in the first round, the franchise is expected to contend next season, especially if Luka Doncic continues his remarkable development.

Kristaps Porzingis continues to remain a fitness concern, with the player's knee conditions coming under the microscope. The Dallas Mavericks need a backup for the Unicorn and if Boogie manages to stay fit, he could become a very important player for this team.

.@luka7doncic and @BobanMarjanovic's friendship gave us plenty of entertaining moments in the NBA Restart. 😆 Watch these two buddy up in Orlando! 🤝 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/g5XLb0EBbS — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) November 6, 2020

DeMarcus Cousins is probably looking to go ring chasing at this point and the Dallas Mavericks could be a very good option during NBA Free Agency 2020.