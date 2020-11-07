NBA Free Agency 2020: Why Brandon Ingram must leave the New Orleans Pelicans to take his career to the next level

The 2019-20 season was a topsy-turvy one for the New Orleans Pelicans. The team largely underwhelmed despite showing glimpses of being able to compete for more than just the 8th seed in the Western Conference. However, the Pelicans did have a few positives too. While many expected the likes of Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson to have breakout seasons, it was Brandon Ingram who impressed the most despite operating under the radar. As a result, plenty of teams could vie for the player's signature in the upcoming NBA Free Agency 2020.

Ingram was arguably the best player on the New Orleans Pelicans roster last season. The player averaged 23.8 points en route to a first-ever All-Star selection while also winning the league's most improved player award for his exploits.

Considering the same, let us analyze if a move to the New Orleans Pelicans for Brandon Ingram could be beneficial to both parties or not.

NBA Free Agency 2020: The New Orleans Pelicans should look to re-sign Brandon Ingram

The New Orleans Pelicans need to bring Brandon Ingram back for next season.

The decision to be made on Brandon Ingram during the upcoming NBA Free Agency 2020 could not be a more straight forward one for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 23-year-old, who has already become an over 20-points-per-game scorer, is only likely to improve, considering that age is on his side.

Moreover, with the new Pelicans head coach Jeff Van Gundy speaking publicly about his admiration for Brandon Ingram, the player could even become the primary ball-handler on the team, with Lonzo Ball donning a spot-up shooter role.

Holistically speaking, there is little to no reason for the New Orleans Pelicans to let Brandon Ingram get away from the franchise during the NBA Free Agency 2020. In fact, the New Orleans Pelicans need to do whatever it takes to bring the 23-year-old back to their fold ahead of the start of the next season.

Advertisement

NBA Free Agency 2020: Brandon Ingram must leave the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball

The New Orleans Pelicans trio of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson is arguably one of the best young cores in the NBA. However, it could be in his best interest if Brandon Ingram leaves the Pelicans during the NBA Free Agency 2020.

Lonzo Ball came into the league with a lot of promise. While he has improved after a disappointing few seasons with the LA Lakers, the player has largely failed to live up to his hype. In fact, the 23-year-old's ceiling seems to be that of a high-end role player, which is hardly close to superstardom that he was tipped to achieve.

Advertisement

Zion Williamson has surpassed expectations, but he may just have an even more worrying problem than Ball. As already mentioned earlier, the 20-year-old had to sit out most of the season due to an injury. Even during the restart in the Orlando Bubble, the player was injured again and hardly saw much game-time.

Moreover, Williamson massively struggled with weight issues during the last season, which makes it plausible that the player may not have much of a future at the New Orleans Pelicans.

With so many red flags surrounding the very core the New Orleans Pelicans are striving to build its roster around, Brandon Ingram could achieve more success if he opts to leave the Pelicans and join another franchise during the upcoming NBA Free Agency 2020.