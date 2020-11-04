NBA Free Agency 2020: DeMar DeRozan could boost his Championship chances if he moves to the Miami Heat this off-season

The Miami Heat were arguably the biggest surprise of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Despite having a young roster, they were just two games away from winning the NBA Championship against a star-studded LA Lakers. To sustain their good form next season, the franchise will look for players in NBA Free Agency 2020 that could bolster its roster. One of the more interesting prospects in this regard is San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan.

Despite the Spurs having a very disappointing season, DeRozan was one of their better players, with the player's offense looking more potent than ever before. With his improved defense, DeRozan has also become a very good team defender.

However, the 31-year-old is reportedly unhappy at Spurs. With the player entering NBA Free Agency 2020, franchises from around the league have shown interest in his services. On that note, let us analyze if a move for DeMar DeRozan to the Miami Heat could be beneficial for both parties or not.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Would DeMar DeRozan be worth the pursuit for the Miami Heat?

Miami Heat

At first glance, DeMar DeRozan looks like a misfit at the Miami Heat. That is because the Heat already have Jimmy Butler, who excels inside the arc. So, bringing in another player, who is an elite mid-range shooter, wouldn't make sense. However, that is an incorrect perception.

Since Jimmy Butler and DeMar DeRozan have similar attributes, a move for the latter by the Miami Heat in the NBA Free Agency 2020 could be beneficial in ways more than one.

Butler is the only ball-handler in the Heat roster who can step up in clutch situations. The only other players capable of doing so are: rookie Tyler Herro and a 34-year-old free agent Goran Dragic.

The team needs another elite offensive player who could be a factor in defense; that player could be DeMar DeRozan. The arrival of DeRozan would not only give the Miami Heat another offensive option but would also greatly ease the load on Jimmy Butler.

Considering the same, DeMar DeRozan would be the perfect player to sign for the Miami Heat during the upcoming NBA Free Agency 2020.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Should DeMar DeRozan consider a move to the Miami Heat?

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan, who is reportedly not happy at the San Antonio Spurs, may not get a better destination than the Miami Heat to move to.

The 31-year-old, who is almost past his prime, would like to be in a contending team like the Miami Heat, who have a bright future in the competition.

DeMar DeRozan scores a season-high 38 PTS, guiding the @spurs to victory against Utah. pic.twitter.com/ZckXs3NbnX — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2020

With the Heat, DeMar DeRozan might have to play a slightly reduced role, but with a promising young roster, he could be on a championship-winning team pretty soon.

Considering what he could achieve with the Miami Heat, the DeMar DeRozan would be unwise to ignore the Heat if they come calling for his services during the NBA Free Agency 2020.