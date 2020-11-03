NBA Draft 2020: San Antonio Spurs tempted to trade up after positive interaction with Deni Avdija; Boston Celtics considering surprise prospect 

With the NBA Draft 2020 less than a month away, rumors about certain prospects and franchises looking to draft them have gone into overdrive. Prospects like LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman are facing some serious fluctuation in their stock, which makes it even more interesting to see what eventually happens on draft night.

With the NBA draft on the horizon, here is the latest news on the much-anticipated event slated to take place on 18th November 2020.

NBA Draft 2020: San Antonio Spurs hold a private workout with top prospect Deni Avdija

Deni Avdija (Credits: Yahoo! Sports)

The San Antonio Spurs have been relatively quiet in their pre-draft routine compared to most other teams in the league. But according to reports, the franchise has been holding in-person workouts for prospects they could realistically acquire and are interested in, with one of them being Israeli starlet Deni Avdija.

The 19-year-old is thought to be one of the most complete players available in the NBA Draft 2020. Many insiders believe that Avdija could go on to become the best player from the class of 2020.

Deni Avdija had an in-person workout with the Spurs last week in Atlanta, according to sources.



Celtics do not have any plans for an in-person workout with Avdija at this point, for those wondering. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) November 2, 2020

What makes this report surprising is the fact that there was absolutely no reported interest from the Spurs in Deni Avdija. The San Antonio Spurs have the 11th-overall pick, and the franchise will likely trade up to a top-five pick in order to draft the prospect during the 2020 NBA Draft.

This may seem like a drastic step for the franchise. But with DeMar DeRozan's departure from the team very much on the cards, Deni Avdija could be the kind of prospect the franchise needs as a replacement for him.

NBA Draft 2020: The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in Yoeli Childs

Saint Mary's v Brigham Young

The Boston Celtics have been very active ahead of the NBA Draft 2020. Countless reports have linked the franchise with a trade up for one top prospect or another.

However, a recent report has indicated that the franchise may be going in a completely different direction. The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in 22-year-old Yoeli Childs - a player slated to be picked in the second round. Childs has also gone undrafted in a few mock rounds.

The Celtics have expressed interest in BYU’s Yoeli Childs, according to multiple sources.



Childs has really impressed in his interviews with numerous teams. He’s receiving interest in the 35-45 range at the moment. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) October 29, 2020

Childs is a capable inside player who shows great touches around the rim. He has also shown promise from behind the arc but is not a willing three-point-shooter. His size is something between a wing player and a big-man.

All signs suggest that Yoeli Childs is a project for the future, and he has the potential to be a capable player in the NBA one day. Given the Boston Celtics' development staff's ability, the franchise will be confident about nurturing the prospect and helping him realize his full potential in the future.

