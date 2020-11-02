NBA Draft 2020 is less than a month away and news and reports about the top prospects are on the rise.

In the days leading up to draft night, prospects' stock can fluctuate immensely and this year is no different, with Lamelo Ball and Deni Avdija being prime examples.

Here is the latest news on some of the prospects from the upcoming draft that have been circulating furiously within the NBA community.

Mike Schmitz says Anthony Edwards' fitness could cost him the first-pick

Anthony Edwards

Out of all the prospects in NBA Draft 2020, Anthony Edwards has become the most likely to be picked first by the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, questions about his fitness, could bring about a few twists.

Speaking on the podcast "Brian Windhorst and the Hoops Collective", NBA insider Mike Schmitz had this to say,

"He's going to have to get into better shape."

He continued,

"His consistency during his freshman season in Georgia was just not there."

Schmitz here was referring to the pro-day workout held by the Klutch Sports Group, with the player working out in the presence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the camp.

It is reported that Anthony Edwards' fitness and performance levels fell behind expectations, which worried some interested franchises.

"That pandemic was nothing to me. I was already living in a pandemic."



- Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/pRvYoLLReA — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 30, 2020

Mike Schmitz went on to say that he believes Edwards is the best scorer in the entire draft class, and if he had played a full season and stayed fit, there would be no doubt about him being the first pick in NBA Draft 2020.

Tyrese Haliburton could become a mid-lottery pick in NBA Draft 2020

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton was incredible for Iowa State last year.

Brian Windhorst on his podcast 'Brian Windhorst and the Hoops Collective' said that the stock of Tyrese Haliburton is starting to increase exponentially. His guests on the show, Mike Schmidtz and Jonathan Givony concurred.

One of the top playmaking guards in this year's #NBADraft class is Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton.



With an outstanding feel for the game, Haliburton will intrigue NBA teams with his ability to make winning plays. pic.twitter.com/rWrcSMvj9A — Backcourt Violation (@backcourtv) October 27, 2020

With the lengthy amount of time given to every franchise for draft night, it makes sense for some prospects to receive minor boosts in their stock. However, insiders now believe that the 20-year-old could go as high as 6th-overall, in the NBA Draft 2020.

It will be interesting to see what takes place at the end of draft night this NBA Draft 2020.

