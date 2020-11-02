When is NBA Draft 2020? Everything you need to know - Date, time and more

In a season longer than any other in NBA history, the LeBron James-led LA Lakers lifted their record-equaling 17th championship. Fans have now shifted their focus on the next most exciting event in this year's unique basketball calendar: the NBA Draft 2020.

Unlike last year, this year's draft is a lot more ambiguous. There is no consensus on the first pick among the many prospects available. Nevertheless, with multiple explosive prospects up for grabs, including the likes of James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards and Lamelo Ball, this year's NBA draft night could be an exciting one.

Anthony Edwards throwing down dunks in front of LeBron and AD 🔥@theantman05 pic.twitter.com/bhjsjyPqTS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 30, 2020

Here is all you need to know about the NBA Draft 2020.

When is the NBA Draft 2020?

The NBA Draft 2020 will be brought live to the audience around the world on the 18th of November 2020 from the United States.

What time does the NBA Draft 2020 start?

The much-anticipated NBA Draft night will commence at 7 PM ET and will continue till all 30 selections from both rounds are announced by the host of the event.

Where will the NBA Draft 2020 take place?

The event was initially slated to be broadcast to a global audience from New York City's Barclays Center, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers to change their plans.

The NBA Draft 2020 will now be announced live from an ESPN facility in Bristol, Connecticut, with the entire event to be held through video -conferencing.

Lamelo Ball

NBA Draft 2020 Channel information

The much anticipated NBA Draft 2020 is set to be broadcast live on ESPN for viewers in the United States.

NBA Draft 2020 Live Stream information

Viewers from the United States as well as those from around the world can stream the event live by getting subscription on NBA TV and League Pass. This service can also be used to stream all pre-season, regular season and postseason games.

Top 10 picks in the NBA Draft 2020

#1 Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves

#2 Pick: Golden State Warriors

#3 Pick: Charlotte Hornets

#4 Pick: Chicago Bulls

#5 Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers

#6 Pick: Atlanta Hawks

#7 Pick: Detroit Pistons

#8 Pick: New York Knicks

#9 Pick: Washington Wizards

#10 Pick: Phoenix Suns .

Top 5 prospects in the NBA Draft 2020

As has already been mentioned before, the NBA Draft 2020 consists of a bevy of promising and talented players who could evolve to be some of the finest in the history of the sport. Without further ado, let's have a look at the five most promising prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft 2020.

#1 Anthony Edwards - University of Georgia

Anthony Edwards

The 19-year-old is a force of nature, with his amazing athleticism sure to enthuse many teams in the NBA. While the player may not have elite court vision just yet, he has confidence and swagger and could be an impressive facilitator in the future.

A 6' 5" shooting guard who can score at will and make the right passes almost every time, Anthony Edwards would be a dream of a prospect for any franchise in the NBA.

#2 Lamelo Ball - Illawarra Hawks (NBL)

Lamelo Ball

Lamelo Ball is a 6' 7" guard who is still growing in size and stature. The 19-year-old is a wizard with the ball in his hands, making defenders dance to his rhythm while creating opportunities for himself or a teammate.

Ball is an ambidextrous passer with the ball and has court vision that could exceed that of his more illustrious brother Lonzo Ball.

Some within the Warriors' front office reportedly think LaMelo Ball is "super talented" https://t.co/2Fx067mWbO pic.twitter.com/c1fqxeObNU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 27, 2020

While his shooting prowess is still a work in progress, the player's defense has reportedly improved. Overall, Lamelo Ball could be a unique prospect in the NBA Draft 2020.

#3 James Wiseman - University of Memphis

James Wiseman

The top big man in his draft class, James Wiseman, did not play college basketball for too long, but in the few games he did, the 19-year-old massively impressed.

The 7' 1" center may not have much of an outside game, but on the inside, there aren't many players who can keep the ball away from him.

Wiseman is an electric rim protector, and has athleticism that suggests he could be a switchable defender as well. His footwork and power, along with his lob-catching and finishing abilities, make him a dominant presence inside the arc.

#4 Deni Avdija

Advertisement

Deni Avdija (Credits: Yahoo! Sports)

Deni Avdija is a 6' 8" small forward who is an amazing scorer and an elite facilitator. His passing vision is close to the level of Lamelo Ball, with the player seemingly able to fire passes opponents least expect.

Deni Avdija's only weakness at the moment seems to be his impatience and his lack of versatility from the outside. However, with scouts believing that these are facets that are sure to improve, Avdija could well turn out to be the best prospect in his class.

#5 Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes (Credits: San Francisco Chronicle)

Killian Hayes is a 6' 5" point guard, with playing ability beyond his years. He excels at everything required from a point guard. The 19-year-old is also an elite defender and will likely be able to guard some of the best guards in the NBA.

Hayes is a well-polished talent, with no obvious weaknesses in his game. That could make franchises pick him in NBA Draft 2020 and look to build around him for the future.